Icon

Amazon sale 2023 - Smartphones under Rs.50000: Check deals on iPhone 13, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Motorola Razr 40, more

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is live and massive deals and price cuts are rolling out like never before. Check deals on top premium smartphones such as Apple iPhone 13, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Motorola Razr 40, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 10 2023, 13:26 IST
Icon
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Looking for a smartphone upgrade? Check the best smartphones under Rs.50000 now available during the Amazon sale. (Xiaomi)
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Looking for a smartphone upgrade? Check the best smartphones under Rs.50000 now available during the Amazon sale. (Xiaomi)

The biggest Amazon sale is now live for everyone and the e-commerce website is offering huge deals on products across all categories. In terms of electronics, people can take advantage of discounts and bank offers on products such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, home appliances, and more. If you are someone who is looking for a smartphone with premium features then you are at the right place. Check massive price cuts on smartphones under Rs.50000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Amazon sale: Smartphone deals

iPhone 13: It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The display supports up to 1200 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the A15 Bionic SoC and 6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores, a 4‑core GPU, and a 16‑core Neural Engine. It features an amazing 12MP dual-camera setup and a front camera of 12MP which captures sharp images. It supports 2X optical zoom as well as digital zoom up to 5X. The smartphone retails for Rs.59990, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.48999.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B09G9HD6PD-1

Xiaomi 12 Pro: The smartphone features a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. It packs a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, a 50MP telephoto sensor, and a 32 MP selfie camera. The phone is equipped with a 4600mAh battery coupled with 120W fast charging support. The smartphone is priced at Rs.84999, but you can get it for just Rs.41999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

B09XB8RRMV-2

Motorola Razr 40: The Motorola Razr 40 features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED panel and a 1.5-inch cover display. The main display comes with a 144Hz rate and 1400nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with a dual-camera setup of a 64MP primary camera coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It is backed by a 4200mAh battery. The smartphone retails for Rs.99999, however, during the Amazon sale you can get it for Rs.49999.

B0C7QLL8QJ-3

Tecno Phantom X2: The smartphone features a 6.8-inch FHD+ dual curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G Processor coupled with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM. It is equipped with a 5160mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone is priced at Rs.51999, however, you can get it for Rs.36998 from Amazon.

B0BPS3DCC7-4

Samsung Galaxy A54: The smartphone features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an Octa-core Exynos 1380 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It comes with a triple-camera setup which includes a 50MP OIS main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP sensor. The smartphone is backed with a 5000mAh battery and 25W fast charging. The smartphone is priced at Rs.41999, however during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.35499.

B0BXD3F6PC-5

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Oct, 13:26 IST
Home Mobile News Amazon sale 2023 - Smartphones under Rs.50000: Check deals on iPhone 13, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Motorola Razr 40, more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs coming! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more
Iraqis marvel
Iraqis marvel at ancient Iraq in new 'Assassin's Creed' game

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
Bored of waiting for GTA 6? Play these GTA games in chronological order
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Activision Blizzard
Microsoft looks to close Activision deal next week - The Verge
Iraqis marvel
Iraqis marvel at ancient Iraq in new 'Assassin's Creed' game
Red Dead Redemption
Red Dead Redemption can now be played at 60fps on PS5
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon