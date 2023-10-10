Amazon sale 2023 - Smartphones under Rs.50000: Check deals on iPhone 13, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Motorola Razr 40, more

The biggest Amazon sale is now live for everyone and the e-commerce website is offering huge deals on products across all categories. In terms of electronics, people can take advantage of discounts and bank offers on products such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, home appliances, and more. If you are someone who is looking for a smartphone with premium features then you are at the right place. Check massive price cuts on smartphones under Rs.50000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Amazon sale: Smartphone deals

iPhone 13: It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The display supports up to 1200 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the A15 Bionic SoC and 6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores, a 4‑core GPU, and a 16‑core Neural Engine. It features an amazing 12MP dual-camera setup and a front camera of 12MP which captures sharp images. It supports 2X optical zoom as well as digital zoom up to 5X. The smartphone retails for Rs.59990, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.48999.

Xiaomi 12 Pro: The smartphone features a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. It packs a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, a 50MP telephoto sensor, and a 32 MP selfie camera. The phone is equipped with a 4600mAh battery coupled with 120W fast charging support. The smartphone is priced at Rs.84999, but you can get it for just Rs.41999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Motorola Razr 40: The Motorola Razr 40 features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED panel and a 1.5-inch cover display. The main display comes with a 144Hz rate and 1400nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with a dual-camera setup of a 64MP primary camera coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It is backed by a 4200mAh battery. The smartphone retails for Rs.99999, however, during the Amazon sale you can get it for Rs.49999.

Tecno Phantom X2: The smartphone features a 6.8-inch FHD+ dual curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G Processor coupled with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM. It is equipped with a 5160mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone is priced at Rs.51999, however, you can get it for Rs.36998 from Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy A54: The smartphone features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an Octa-core Exynos 1380 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It comes with a triple-camera setup which includes a 50MP OIS main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP sensor. The smartphone is backed with a 5000mAh battery and 25W fast charging. The smartphone is priced at Rs.41999, however during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.35499.

