Amazon sale: Huge price cut on iPhone 13! Don’t miss it; Check details

Looking for discounts on Apple iPhone models? Check out this huge price cut on the iPhone 13.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 11 2023, 10:55 IST
Get iPhone 13 during Amazon sale 2023 at an attractive discount. (Ht tech)

Amazon Great Indian Festival is currently live with huge deals and discounts on the top brands' products. The e-commerce giant is offering huge price cuts and bank deals on electronics products such as smartphones, laptops, home appliances, tablets, and much more. This year, Amazon has come up with attractive offers for iPhone buyers. So, if you are looking for an iPhone upgrade then this is a perfect time. iPhone 13 is now available at a huge price cut, check the discount here.

iPhone discount

According to Amazon, The iPhone 13 usually retails for Rs.69900, however, during the Amazon sale 2023, you can get it for just Rs.48999, giving you a hefty discount of 30 percent. Note that the offer is available on the 128GB storage variant. Only a few of the smartphones are left so you must make the purchase before it gets sold out.

 

Additionally, buyers can also avail exchange offers which will further reduce the price of the iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 other offers

On purchase of iPhone 13, buyers can use the exchange offer which will give them up to Rs.45000 off. All they have to do is trade in their old smartphone with the new one. Note that the exchange value will be set based on the smartphone's model and working conditions. So, make sure that your old phone is working properly and does not have any cracks and dents on the screen or body.

Why you should buy the iPhone 13?

It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The display supports up to 1200 nits peak brightness for direct sunlight situations. It is powered by the A15 Bionic SoC and 6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores, a 4‑core GPU, and a 16‑core Neural Engine. It features an amazing 12MP dual-camera setup and a front camera of 12MP which captures sharp images. It supports 2X optical zoom as well as digital zoom up to 5X. The iPhone 13 will also support the newly launched iOS 17.

First Published Date: 11 Oct, 10:55 IST
