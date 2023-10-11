Amazon sale: Realme Narzo 60 to Samsung Galaxy M34, top deals on camera phones under 20000

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Smartphones have become an integral part of our lives, and choosing a phone nowadays depends upon various factors. Having a good camera on a smartphone is essential if you're someone who loves photography or takes frequent snapshots. While all smartphones now come with dual or triple camera systems, choosing the perfect one can be confusing, especially if you're on a budget. So, if you're in the market for a good camera smartphone under Rs. 20000, check out the top deals on camera-centric smartphones that you can go for such as the Realme Narzo 60, Samsung Galaxy M34, and more.

1. Realme Narzo 60

The Realme Narzo 60 features a dual camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. You get a 16MP selfie shooter on the front. The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can purchase the Realme Narzo 60 at just Rs. 16499.

2. Samsung Galaxy M34

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G sports a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide camera, and 2MP depth sensor, along with a 13MP selfie camera. It features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by the Exynos 1280 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the Galaxy M34 5G can be purchased for just Rs. 15999 inclusive of all the offers.

3. Redmi Note 12

The Redmi Note 12 Pro flaunts a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it gets a 13MP selfie camera. It also features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, with up to 8G RAM. It is available to buy for Rs. 15999 during the Amazon sale.

4. iQOO Z7s

The iQOO Z7s features a dual camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, you get a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone sports a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM. The iQOO Z7s can be purchased for Rs. 16999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

5. Poco X5

The Poco X5 sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it gets a 13MP selfie camera. It features a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. During the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs. 15699.