Amazon sale: Realme Narzo 60 to Samsung Galaxy M34, top deals on camera phones under 20000

If you’re in the market for a good camera-centric smartphone under Rs. 20000, check out the top deals on smartphones such as the Realme Narzo 60, Samsung Galaxy M34, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 11 2023, 17:19 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Big discounts coming on Motorola Razr 40, Techno Phantom V Fold, more
Realme Narzo 60
1/5 Motorola Razr 40: The Motorola Razr 40 features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED panel and a 1.5-inch cover display. The main display comes with a 144Hz rate and 1400nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with a dual-camera setup of a 64MP primary camera coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It is backed by a 4200mAh battery. The smartphone retails for Rs.99999, however, during the Amazon sale you can get it for Rs.44999 including bank offers. (Motorola)
Realme Narzo 60
2/5 Techno Phantom V Fold: The smartphone features a 7.85-inch 2K LTPO Display with a 6.42-inch FHD+ sub-display. It is powered by MTK Dimensity 9000+ processes with a 1.08 million AnTuTu score. It features a 50MP main and telephoto camera along with a 13MP ultra-wide camera. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.109999, however, during sale, you can get it for Rs.80999 including bank offers. (Amazon)
Realme Narzo 60
3/5 Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: The smartphone features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED screen with 3.6-inch cover display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 3800mAh battery which has 30W charging support.  it features a 12MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera along with a 32MP macro vision camera. The smartphone retails for Rs.119999 and during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.72999 including bank offers. (Amazon)
Realme Narzo 60
4/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5: It features a 6.7-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 3.4-inch cover display. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1750 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. It is backed with a 3700mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.102999, however, during the sale, you can get it for Rs.92999 including bank offers.   (Samsung)
Realme Narzo 60
5/5 Techno Phantom V Flip: It features a 6.9-inch foldable AMOLED display and a 1.32-inch secondary AMOLED display. It is powered by a D8050 5G Processor coupled with 16GB of RAM. It features a 64MP rear camera and a 32MP front camera. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.71999, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.47999 including bank offers.  (Amazon)
Realme Narzo 60
Realme Narzo 60 can be purchased with a discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. (Realme)

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Smartphones have become an integral part of our lives, and choosing a phone nowadays depends upon various factors. Having a good camera on a smartphone is essential if you're someone who loves photography or takes frequent snapshots. While all smartphones now come with dual or triple camera systems, choosing the perfect one can be confusing, especially if you're on a budget. So, if you're in the market for a good camera smartphone under Rs. 20000, check out the top deals on camera-centric smartphones that you can go for such as the Realme Narzo 60, Samsung Galaxy M34, and more.

1. Realme Narzo 60

The Realme Narzo 60 features a dual camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. You get a 16MP selfie shooter on the front. The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can purchase the Realme Narzo 60 at just Rs. 16499.

2. Samsung Galaxy M34

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G sports a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide camera, and 2MP depth sensor, along with a 13MP selfie camera. It features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by the Exynos 1280 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the Galaxy M34 5G can be purchased for just Rs. 15999 inclusive of all the offers.

3. Redmi Note 12

The Redmi Note 12 Pro flaunts a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it gets a 13MP selfie camera. It also features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, with up to 8G RAM. It is available to buy for Rs. 15999 during the Amazon sale.

4. iQOO Z7s

The iQOO Z7s features a dual camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, you get a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone sports a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM. The iQOO Z7s can be purchased for Rs. 16999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

5. Poco X5

The Poco X5 sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it gets a 13MP selfie camera. It features a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. During the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs. 15699.

First Published Date: 11 Oct, 17:19 IST
Amazon sale: Realme Narzo 60 to Samsung Galaxy M34, top deals on camera phones under 20000
