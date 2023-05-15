An Apple first? iPhone 15 Pro price likely to cross $1000 mark

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max may get a massive price hike this year, pushing the cost to levels never seen before. Here is why.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 15 2023, 22:35 IST
iPhone 15 Pro
View all Images
If you are planning to get the iPhone 15 Pro this year, then know it may cost you much more than you might have been thinking. (Pexels)

It may well be a shock to the system for all Apple fans, when September comes along! It is being reported that the premium iPhone 15 Pro may get a huge price hike that will boost the cost to unheard-of levels. The reason behind that is easy to see-a huge number of upgrades are coming to both iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max and that means the cost of production is set to rise. However, there is more to it than just that.

As per a recent report by MacRumors, an unverified source on Weibo suggested that Apple is planning to widen the gap between iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Plus models. Resultantly, this will translate into an increase in price for the iPhone 15 Pro models. So, how much will it cost?

iPhone 15 Pro expected price

The starting prices for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are $999 and $1099 respectively. This implies that any price hike would position both premium iPhone models above the starting price mark of $1000 for the first time ever.

At the end of 2022, reports had indicated that Apple's was very concerned about the slow sales of the iPhone 14 Plus, which has a starting price of $899. Resultantly, the company is reportedly considering various pricing strategies to enhance the sales of the standard iPhone 15 models.

Apple looking ahead

Over the years, Apple has maintained the same starting price for six consecutive generations of iPhone Pro models. However, to sustain its profit margins, the company may eventually need to raise prices this year. It remains uncertain whether the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus would also experience a price hike compared to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, which begin at $799 and $899, respectively.

Ultimately, to take Apple into a new era of profitability, there will be an urgent need to establish a clear difference in terms of pricing between the Pro and non-Pro iPhones this year.

An Apple first? iPhone 15 Pro price likely to cross $1000 mark
