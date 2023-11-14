Apple 256 GB: From iPhone 12, iPhone 13 to iPhone 14, try out these 5 iPhones

Apple 256 GB: Are you an excessive Apple iPhone user? Apple gadgets users often say that those who have used the company's products once, will never go back to Android again. So, if you are an Apple iPhone user and want to upgrade your iPhone and want ample storage, then you can choose to buy a 256 GB internal storage variant. From iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 to iPhone 14, below is the list of 5 Apple iPhones with 256 GB storage. Check out the features and prices of these iPhones and choose according to your needs and budget.

Apple iPhone 13 (256GB) - Blue

Apple iPhone 13 features a 15 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display. The advanced dual-camera system boasts 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide lenses, offering Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, Night mode, and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. The A15 Bionic chip ensures lightning-fast performance. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is ₹69900.

Apple iPhone 15 (256 GB) - Black

The iPhone 15 introduces Dynamic Island, presenting alerts and Live Activities seamlessly. Its innovative design features durable color-infused glass, aluminum, and a Ceramic Shield front for enhanced toughness. The 6.1" Super Retina XDR display, up to 2x brighter in sunlight, enhances visual experiences. The 48MP Main Camera with 2x Telephoto allows for high-resolution photography and it is powered by an A17 Bionic chip. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is ₹89900.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (256 GB) - Blue Titanium

The iPhone 15 Pro Max boasts a textured matte-glass back and Ceramic Shield front. Its 6.7” Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion offers a 120Hz refresh rate for exceptional graphics. The A17 Pro chip delivers game-changing performance, complemented by a powerful Pro Camera System with 7 lenses. This premium smartphone is priced at ₹159900.

Apple iPhone 14 (Starlight, 256 GB)

The iPhone 14 comes with a Super Retina XDR display, powered by the A15 Bionic chip, which ensures a comfortable viewing experience. The 12MP main camera captures memorable moments. With MagSafe wireless charging, you can reach 50% battery in just 30 minutes. Loaded with features like Siri, Face ID, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, the iPhone 14 is priced at ₹79900.

Apple iPhone 12 (Black, 256 GB)

This smartphone features a 15.49 cm (6.1 inch) Super Retina XDR Display. It is powered by an A14 Bionic chip. This premium smartphone comes with dual 12MP cameras and supports Night Mode and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. With industry-leading IP68 water resistance, Ceramic Shield, and an all-screen OLED display, the iPhone 12, is priced at ₹64900.

