Apple bags top 7 spots in 10 best-selling smartphones list; iPhone 14 is No. 1

The best-selling smartphones list of 2023 is out! Apple holds the top 7 positions while Samsung's budget phones secure the last three positions. iPhone 14 Pro Max has topped the list.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 22 2024, 11:51 IST
The year 2023 has been full of surprises with the biggest announcement in technology and Artificial intelligence. While many smartphone brands entered the race to integrate AI into their devices, Apple seems to be a little behind. However, its commitment to the quality and performance of its smartphones ensured it did not have any impact on its iPhone sales as the company dominated the top 7 positions in the list of 10 best-selling smartphones in 2023. In shocking news, Samsung flagship smartphones were nowhere to be found in the top 10 list. Check details here.

Counterpoint: 10 best-selling smartphones in 2023

According to a Counterpoint Research report, the 10 best-selling smartphones in 2023 list are here and it comes as no surprise that the Apple iPhone models have secured the top positions. However, Samsung flagship smartphones were not present in the list except for some of the budget A-series devices. The 10 best-selling smartphones in 2023 list was topped by iPhone 14 with an expected shipment of 3.9 percent and iPhone 14 Pro Max held the second position. The recently introduced iPhone 15 series also made it to the list where the iPhone 15 Pro Max held the fifth position in just a matter of months.

Additionally, Apple's 2021 launch iPhone 13 also secured the fourth position, showcasing its popularity even after two years of launch.

Samsung acquired three last spots in the top 10 list with the Galaxy A14 5G, A04e, and A14 4G which are the affordable range smartphones by the company.

Also read: iPhone 14

The report also highlighted that half of the sales of iPhone 14 were seen in the US and China. The Samsung devices sales were seen up in the US and India.

Now that we have entered the new year with new technological advancements in the smartphone industry, it is expected other brands may also break into the top 10 best-selling smartphones list.

 

Top 10 best-selling smartphones list

  1. iPhone 14
  2. iPhone 14 Pro Max
  3. iPhone 14 Pro
  4. iPhone 13
  5. iPhone 15 Pro Max
  6. iPhone 15 Pro
  7. iPhone 15
  8. Samsung Galaxy A14
  9. Samsung Galaxy A04e
  10. Samsung Galaxy A14 4G

First Published Date: 22 Feb, 09:38 IST
