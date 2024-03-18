Apple Days Sale on Vijay Sales: Check top discounts on iPhone 15, iPhone 14 and more

Planning to upgrade from your existing smartphone to an iPhone? Wait! You don't have to pay the full price for it! The Apple Days Sale has been introduced by Vijay Sales, and it brings exciting offers on a wide range of iPhones including iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and more. The e-commerce platform hosts this sale every year where it brings massive discounts and other exciting offers on several Apple products such as iPhones, MacBooks, AirPods, iPads, and Apple Watches. This year, the sale kicked off on March 16 and will go on till March 24, giving buyers just a week's span to nab big discounts. So, if buying an iPhone is in your plans, then check top discounts on iPhone 15, iPhone 14 and more. Products included in this article 10% OFF Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB) - Blue (870) 26% OFF Apple iPhone 14 (128 GB) - Blue (4,658)

Apple Days Sale on Vijay Sales: Offers on iPhones

iPhone 15 series:As part of the Apple Days Sale, the iPhone 15 series has received a massive price drop. With a big discount, the iPhone 15 Pro Max now costs Rs. 1,49,240, against its original price of Rs. 1,59,900. The iPhone 15 Pro has also received a 7% price drop and now costs Rs. 1,25,900. Meanwhile, the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, which usually start at Rs. 79900 and 89900 respectively, are currently selling for Rs. 70490 and Rs. 79820 respectively.

Other iPhones: There's an offer on the iPhone 14 too where its price has dropped from Rs. 69900 to Rs. 61160. The iPhone 14 Plus now starts at Rs. 70490. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13, which is the cheapest flagship iPhone that Apple sells, just got even more cheaper. It now starts at Rs. 51820 against its original price of Rs. 59900.

Apart from discounts, Vijay Sales also brings bank offers including discounts on HDFC Credit/Debit Cards and EMI transactions. It also allows customers to trade in their old smartphones for the newest iPhones via Cashify.

