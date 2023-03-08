    Trending News

    Apple Debuts Yellow iPhone 14 to Boost Interest Until New Model

    Apple Inc. is returning to a frequent trick it uses to keep buyers interested in its current iPhone line until the new model arrives: adding a new color.

    By: BLOOMBERG
    | Updated on: Mar 08 2023, 09:19 IST
    1/6 Nobody enjoys loud environmental noise while listening to their favorite songs or podcasts while on-the-go. But sometimes, that’s just the situation. But, if you are an iPhone user and own a pair of AirPods (any generation) or an AirPods Max headphone, then you can easily navigate through this issue. (Pexels)
    2/6 There are two modes in your AirPods. The first is transparency mode which lets you listen in to the ambient noises. This is handy in case you need to pay attention to what’s going around you. The other is Active Noise Cancellation which is helpful when you want to not listen to anything happening around you. (Unsplash)
    3/6 All you need to do is to go to Settings on your iPhone and then move through Accessibility > Audio/Visual > Headphone Accommodations. Turn Headphone Accomodations on. Once turned on, you can seamlessly navigate between Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation mode.   (Pexels)
    4/6 To turn on Transparency mode using your iPhone, tap Transparency Mode, turn on Custom Transparency Mode, then turn on Ambient Noise Reduction. To turn on Active Noise Cancellation mode, go to Noise control and switch on Active Noise Cancellation mode.   (Pexels)
    5/6 You can also toggle these controls directly through your audio device. When you're wearing both AirPods, press and hold the force sensor on either AirPod to switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode. You can customize which modes to switch between (Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode and Off) in Bluetooth settings on your iPhone, iPad or Mac. (Pexels)
    6/6 You can do the same using your Apple Watch. Simply tap the AirPlay icon while playing music through your watch. Tap Noise Cancellation, Transparency or Off to control between the settings.   (Pexels)
    The color addition gives Apple a new way to market the iPhone 14 that went on sale about six months ago.

    Apple Inc. is returning to a frequent trick it uses to keep buyers interested in its current iPhone line until the new model arrives: adding a new color.

    The company announced a yellow version of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus on Tuesday, adding to the existing midnight, blue, purple, red and starlight options. The new model — which doesn't add any additional enhancements — becomes available for preorder on March 10 and will go on sale in retail stores on March 14, the company said.

    The color addition gives Apple a new way to market a product that went on sale about six months ago — keeping it top-of-mind for consumers at a time when the iPhone 15 launch is still another six months away. Apple has used the tactic frequently in recent years.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    In 2017 and 2018, the company released red versions of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 lines, respectively. In 2021, it added a purple iPhone 12. Last year, it released green versions of both the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro.

    For 2023, the company hasn't added a new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max color. Those models continues to come in black, gold, silver and purple.

    With the next generation of iPhone, expected in September, Apple is planning to add the Dynamic Island — the new interface at the top of the device — to the lower-end versions. Though the standard iPhone 15 will retain the look of the previous model, the iPhone 15 Pro will get more significant changes, including a new titanium design, faster processor and periscope camera with much-improved zoom.

    As it has done in the past, Apple has also added new colors for its iPhone cases and watch bands. In the coming months, the company is also planning new Macs — including new MacBook Air models and the first Apple Silicon-based Mac Pro — as well as the introduction of its first mixed-reality headset.

    First Published Date: 08 Mar, 09:19 IST
