Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 launched! Check features, specs and more

Apple 2023 event: After months of anticipation, Apple finally unveiled the iPhone 15 at the Wonderlust event on September 12. The in-person event is taking place at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, California, while also being live-streamed on Apple TV, the Apple Events website, and YouTube. The rumours about iPhone 15 began as soon as iPhone 14 was launched in September last year, and now the launch has taken place, bringing an end to a year's round of leaks. Over the past few months, we've heard several possibilities, such as the USB Type-C port, Dynamic Island, 48MP camera, and more coming to the vanilla iPhone 15, but what has proven to be true?

Here's everything you need to know about the iPhone 15 that has just been unveiled at the Apple Wonderlust event.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

iPhone 15 launched: Know the details