Icon

Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 launched! Check features, specs and more

Apple Wonderlust event: The vanilla iPhone 15 which has just been announced at the Apple Wonderlust event gets a slew of upgrades over its predecessor, the iPhone 14. Check its features, specifications, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 12 2023, 23:09 IST
Icon
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 has been announced by Apple at the Wonderlust event. (Apple)
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 has been announced by Apple at the Wonderlust event. (Apple)

Apple 2023 event: After months of anticipation, Apple finally unveiled the iPhone 15 at the Wonderlust event on September 12. The in-person event is taking place at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, California, while also being live-streamed on Apple TV, the Apple Events website, and YouTube. The rumours about iPhone 15 began as soon as iPhone 14 was launched in September last year, and now the launch has taken place, bringing an end to a year's round of leaks. Over the past few months, we've heard several possibilities, such as the USB Type-C port, Dynamic Island, 48MP camera, and more coming to the vanilla iPhone 15, but what has proven to be true? 

Here's everything you need to know about the iPhone 15 that has just been unveiled at the Apple Wonderlust event.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 15 launched: Know the details

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Sep, 23:08 IST
Home Mobile News Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 launched! Check features, specs and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 16
iPhone physical buttons not working? Know how to restart or turn off handset
online job fraud
Online job scam: Man loses Rs. 20 lakh on Telegram: 5 top tips to stay safe
top 5 smartphones to be launched
How to stop iPhone apps from tracking your location
Tecno Spark 10 Pro
Tecno launches Spark 10 Pro Moon Explorer edition in a nod to Chandrayaan-3
BGMI
BGMI Redeem Codes for September 7: Grab the freebies and check out these smart tips

Editor’s Pick

Apple event 2023 live: Apple Watch Ultra 2 is here.
Apple event 2023 LIVE updates: Apple event starts! Apple Watch Ultra 2 is here
iPhone 13 Mini
Apple event 2023: iPhone 13 Mini set to be killed off after iPhone 15 launch?
victor-serban-H-mzalaeXYU-unsplash
iPhone 15 Plus price in US: Check what is expected at the Apple event 2023; know event date and time too
iPhone 15 Ultra
Apple Event 2023: Looking for iPhone 15 Ultra? Then just read on
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple Event 2023: From iPhone 15 series to Apple Watch Series 9, know everything that's coming; 1 day to go!

Trending Stories

Apple event 2023 live: Apple Watch Ultra 2 is here.
Apple event 2023 LIVE updates: Apple event starts! Apple Watch Ultra 2 is here
iPhone 13 Mini
Apple event 2023: iPhone 13 Mini set to be killed off after iPhone 15 launch?
aditya-chinchure-mZA3_ytrnS8-unsplash
iPhone 15 price in the US: Know what’s expected ahead of Apple Event 2023
victor-serban-H-mzalaeXYU-unsplash
iPhone 15 Plus price in US: Check what is expected at the Apple event 2023; know event date and time too
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple Event 2023: From iPhone 15 series to Apple Watch Series 9, know everything that's coming; 1 day to go!
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
Major upgrades coming for Roblox: New AI chatbot, open marketplace, and more announced at RDC
Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
5 best games launched in 2023: Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Diablo 4 and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Release date, gameplay, characters - know everything about Grand Theft Auto 6
Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Know how to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest easily in BG3
GTA V cheat codes
GTA V Cheat Codes 2023: Check cheats for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Apple event 2023 LIVE updates: Apple event starts! Apple Watch Ultra 2 is here
    Apple event 2023 live: Apple Watch Ultra 2 is here.
    Apple event 2023: iPhone 13 Mini set to be killed off after iPhone 15 launch?
    iPhone 13 Mini
    iPhone 15 price in the US: Know what’s expected ahead of Apple Event 2023
    aditya-chinchure-mZA3_ytrnS8-unsplash
    iPhone 15 Plus price in US: Check what is expected at the Apple event 2023; know event date and time too
    victor-serban-H-mzalaeXYU-unsplash
    Apple Event 2023: From iPhone 15 series to Apple Watch Series 9, know everything that's coming; 1 day to go!
    iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon