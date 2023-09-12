Apple Event 2023: Looking for iPhone 15 Ultra? Then just read on

Apple Launch Event: Are you excited as the biggest tech event of the year is almost here? The Apple event 2023 is just a few hours away, and the company will launch its premium devices today including four iPhones, including iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. And iPhone 15 Ultra? The last few months have seen numerous tipsters and analysts speculate about what will be launched at the Apple event. Finally, tonight, all speculations will be put to rest. One of the biggest speculations was that this year, Apple is going to introduce the iPhone 15 Pro Ultra. Initially, it was said that the Ultra was an entirely new handset, the 5th iPhone over and above the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Then it was speculated that Max Pro's name would be changed to Ultra. Now, the experts are saying that Ultra is not launching at all. So, that means, only 4 iPhones will be launched today.

iPhone 15 Ultra

As reported by Tom's Guide, Gurman suggests that the Apple event on September 12 will not introduce an iPhone 15 Ultra as previously speculated. Instead, the iPhone 15 series will consist of the base model, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Gurman suggests that the first Ultra-branded iPhone might appear in 2024, meaning the Pro Max name will remain.

This year's iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumored to have significant upgrades, including titanium side rails, an Action button replacing the mute switch, and a more powerful A17 Bionic chipset. Additionally, it's expected to feature a periscope camera for improved zoom photography, albeit with an unfortunate price hike. If it gets a $200 hike, the iPhone 15 Pro Max price will start at a massive $1299. The price will be $1199 if there is a $100 hike.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also Read: Everything NOT expected to launch during iPhone 15 event

Looking ahead to the iPhone 16, early rumors suggest potential upgrades such as larger displays for the Pro and Ultra models (6.3-inch and 6.9-inch, respectively) and both models will feature a periscope zoom lens.

Today's Apple event 2023, titled "Wonderlust," is expected to confirm some of these iPhone 15 rumors, including the precise device names. Other anticipated products include the updated AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case, the Apple Watch 9, theApple Watch Ultra 2, and possibly the iPad mini 7. It is just a few hours away when we will get to know about these expected updates and upgrades. So, stay tuned and keep your eyes on Apple 2023 event updates.