Apple Event 2023: Looking for iPhone 15 Ultra? Then just read on

Apple iPhone 15 launch: According to Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman, the upcoming Apple 2023 event to be held today on September 12, will not introduce an iPhone 15 Ultra as previously speculated.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 12 2023, 15:56 IST
Apple Event 2023: Check the upgrades expected in iPhone 15 models
iPhone 15 Ultra
1/5 The iPhone 15 series will be launching today at the Apple 2023 event, which is taking place at the 1 Apple Park Way, Cupertino, California, US. People in India can watch the new iPhone launch event live at 10:30 PM IST (India)/10 AM PT (California). This year, Apple is bringing several new upgrades to the iPhone 15 series vis a vis the iPhone 14 series. (Apple)
iPhone 15 Ultra
2/5 iPhone 15: The iPhone 15 is expected to feature Dynamic Island which was available in iPhone 14 Pro Max. The display size may remain 6.1-inch, however, it will come with a 60Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the smartphone is rumoured to be equipped with A16 Bionic chipset coupled with 6GB RAM. As per leaks, the iPhone 15 may get an upgraded 48MP main sensor. It is also rumoured that the iPhone 15 may have curved edges and it may support a USB-C type charging port. (Pexels)
iPhone 15 Ultra
3/5 iPhone 15 Plus: The iPhone 15 Plus may come with a display size of 6.7-inch with a 60Hz refresh rate. As per rumours, the smartphone may feature the A16 Bionic chipset along with 6GB of RAM. It is expected that the battery size will also be increased. It may support a larger 48MP main sensor than the iPhone 14 Plus. The iPhone 15 Plus is also expected to feature a USB-C type charging port. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
iPhone 15 Ultra
4/5 iPhone 15 Pro: The Pro models are expected to get substantial upgrades such as the new A17 Bionic chipset with 8GB RAM. The display size is rumoured to be 6.1 inches with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It may feature a 48MP main camera and a 12MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It may come with a new titanium frame that may reduce its weight as compared to its predecessors. It may also get a new action button in place of the mute button. It will also feature  Dynamic Island and a USB-C type port.  (Unsplash)
iPhone 15 Ultra
5/5 iPhone 15 Pro Max: The iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumoured to have a new  A17 Bionic chipset with 8GB RAM. In terms of camera, it may get a  48MP main camera with a new periscope camera that with improve the zooming capabilities. It is expected to feature a  titanium frame which will reduce the weight. Furthermore, it may support an action button, Dynamic Island, and USB-C type charging port. It may also feature a slimmer bezel of 1.5mm thickness. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15 Ultra
Apple Event September 12: Gurman suggests that the first Ultra-branded iPhone might appear in 2024, meaning the iPhone 15 Pro Max name will remain there for another year. (Unsplash)

Apple Launch Event: Are you excited as the biggest tech event of the year is almost here? The Apple event 2023 is just a few hours away, and the company will launch its premium devices today including four iPhones, including iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. And iPhone 15 Ultra? The last few months have seen numerous tipsters and analysts speculate about what will be launched at the Apple event. Finally, tonight, all speculations will be put to rest. One of the biggest speculations was that this year, Apple is going to introduce the iPhone 15 Pro Ultra. Initially, it was said that the Ultra was an entirely new handset, the 5th iPhone over and above the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Then it was speculated that Max Pro's name would be changed to Ultra. Now, the experts are saying that Ultra is not launching at all. So, that means, only 4 iPhones will be launched today.

Also, Catch all the iPhone 15 Live Updates here.

iPhone 15 Ultra

As reported by Tom's Guide, Gurman suggests that the Apple event on September 12 will not introduce an iPhone 15 Ultra as previously speculated. Instead, the iPhone 15 series will consist of the base model, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Gurman suggests that the first Ultra-branded iPhone might appear in 2024, meaning the Pro Max name will remain.

This year's iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumored to have significant upgrades, including titanium side rails, an Action button replacing the mute switch, and a more powerful A17 Bionic chipset. Additionally, it's expected to feature a periscope camera for improved zoom photography, albeit with an unfortunate price hike. If it gets a $200 hike, the iPhone 15 Pro Max price will start at a massive $1299. The price will be $1199 if there is a $100 hike.

Also Read: Everything NOT expected to launch during iPhone 15 event

Looking ahead to the iPhone 16, early rumors suggest potential upgrades such as larger displays for the Pro and Ultra models (6.3-inch and 6.9-inch, respectively) and both models will feature a periscope zoom lens.

Today's Apple event 2023, titled "Wonderlust," is expected to confirm some of these iPhone 15 rumors, including the precise device names. Other anticipated products include the updated AirPods Pro with a USB-C charging case, the Apple Watch 9, theApple Watch Ultra 2, and possibly the iPad mini 7. It is just a few hours away when we will get to know about these expected updates and upgrades. So, stay tuned and keep your eyes on Apple 2023 event updates.

First Published Date: 12 Sep, 15:48 IST
