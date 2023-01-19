Apple finally fixes this big iPhone 14 Pro Max issue via iOS 16.3 update

iOS 16.3 update in beta mode has finally fixed the horizontal lines issue across the screen on some iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphones. iOS 16.3 is set for general release next week.

After some of the iPhone 14 Pro Max users reported about the issue of horizontal lines seen on the display when the iPhones are turned on, Apple finally has done something about it. It is now all set to resolve the glitch with the release of iOS 16.3 update. Notably, iOS 16.3 is currently in the final stage of beta testing and will likely be released to the public next week. "iOS 16.3 fixes an issue where horizontal lines flash across the screen on some iPhone 14 Pro Max devices when powered on or unlocked, according to Apple's release notes for the software update, which is in the final stage of beta testing," a report by MacRumors stated.

It can be known that Apple on Wednesday, January 18 announced that the iOS 16.3 update will be made available. iOS 16. 3 will bring some new features and enhancements for the iPhone users. "The Unity 2023 watch face will be available next week, and requires Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 9.3, and iPhone 8 or later and iPhone SE (2nd generation) or later running iOS 16.3. The new Unity iPhone wallpaper for the Lock Screen will be also be available next week and requires iPhone 8 or later running iOS 16.3," Apple said in a press release.

MacRumors had last week informed that in a new memo, Apple acknowledged the issue. "Apple is aware of the issue and a software update is coming soon that will resolve the issue," the memo said.

Earlier, in December 2022, iPhone 14 Pro model users took to Reddit and Apple's community forums to complain about the strange bug that is creating green and yellow lines that were flashing across their screens.

A couple of users also claimed that the problem appeared after installing the latest iOS 16.2 updates on the iPhones, while others say that the issue was there even on the older version of iOS 16.