Apple iPhone 13 mini available with a discount on Flipkart! Check deals and offers

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 13 2023, 17:54 IST
iPhone 13 Mini FREE! Verizon offers amazing deal on the last ever “Mini” iPhone
iPhone 13 Mini
1/5 Apple launched its latest flagship iPhone 14 series a couple of weeks ago. The tech giant discontinued previous models such as the iPhone 11, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max after the launch. However, you can still get the iPhone 13 Mini with an incredible offer where it can be yours for free! (Apple)
image caption
2/5 The iPhone 13 Mini is originally priced at $599. However, you can get it absolutely free by availing this exciting Verizon offer. You do not even have to trade-in an old smartphone to get this deal. You just have to subscribe to Verizon’s unlimited 5G data line to get the iPhone 13 Mini for free. (Reuters)
iPhone 13 Mini
3/5 Verizon’s unlimited plans start at $70 per month and go up to $90 per month for the truly unlimited 5G plan. If you avail any one of these plans, you’ll get the smartphone free. But there is a catch. You will have to honour this contract for a period of 36 months, otherwise you will have to pay the full retail price of the smartphone. (Apple)
image caption
4/5 You can also get the 256GB and 512GB variants of the iPhone 13 Mini with this offer. However, you will have to pay an installment of $2.77 and $8.33 per month respectively until your contract period ends. (HT Tech)
iPhone 13 Mini
5/5 iPhone 13 Mini Specifications: Apple launched the iPhone 13 Mini last year with new and exciting features. iPhone 13 features a smaller notch compared to the iPhone 12. The smartphone also gets bigger sensors with Sensor Shift Stabilization which improve the camera substantially. It was also the first iPhone to feature Apple’s new A15 Bionic chipset manufactured on a 5nm platform. (Apple)
iPhone 13 mini
View all Images
Get Apple iPhone 13 mini on Flipkart with a discount. Check deals and offers here. (Apple)

Are you looking for a great deal on smartphones? We have just found a great discount on Apple iPhone 13 mini. The smartphone is packed with amazing features and technology that will give you a whole new experience. iPhone 13 mini is an expensive phone, but with this discount, perhaps it will suit your budget more.

Let's check what the Apple iPhone 13 mini has in store for us.

First of all, do note that, unlike the mammoth-sized smartphones nowadays, the iPhone 13 mini is a compact smartphone that will easily fit in your pocket or purse. Everything will be small on it, except the performance, which is quick as can be. It features a 5.4-inch Super Retina display with a storage capacity of 512 GB. The phone has a lower, 128 GB, storage capacity variant as well. The smartphone is powered by A15 Bionic Chip for smooth performance. It captures mesmarizing images with its dual-set camera - a12 MP main camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera. It has a 12 MP front camera as well.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Continue reading to know more about discounts and offers available on Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 13 mini discount

According to Flipkart, The original price of the iPhone 13 mini in 512 GB variant is Rs.94900, however, you get it for only Rs.89999 on Flipkart, giving a reasonable discount of 5 percent.

B09G9C7C71-1

This is not all, you can further reduce the price of the phone by availing bank offers and exchange deals. Check out to know more.

Apple iPhone 13 mini offers

You can get Rs. 2000 Off On HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions. And Rs. 2000 Off On HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI transactions. Additionally, get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

You can also exchange your old smartphone with the new iPhone 13 mini and get up to Rs. 38600 off. The exchange rate will depend on the model and the working condition of your old smartphone. make sure your phone is working properly and it does not have any scratch or crack on the body.

First Published Date: 13 Jul, 17:53 IST
