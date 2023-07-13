Apple iPhone 13 mini available with a discount on Flipkart! Check deals and offers

Are you looking for a great deal on smartphones? We have just found a great discount on Apple iPhone 13 mini. The smartphone is packed with amazing features and technology that will give you a whole new experience. iPhone 13 mini is an expensive phone, but with this discount, perhaps it will suit your budget more.

Let's check what the Apple iPhone 13 mini has in store for us.

First of all, do note that, unlike the mammoth-sized smartphones nowadays, the iPhone 13 mini is a compact smartphone that will easily fit in your pocket or purse. Everything will be small on it, except the performance, which is quick as can be. It features a 5.4-inch Super Retina display with a storage capacity of 512 GB. The phone has a lower, 128 GB, storage capacity variant as well. The smartphone is powered by A15 Bionic Chip for smooth performance. It captures mesmarizing images with its dual-set camera - a12 MP main camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera. It has a 12 MP front camera as well.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Continue reading to know more about discounts and offers available on Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 13 mini discount

According to Flipkart, The original price of the iPhone 13 mini in 512 GB variant is Rs.94900, however, you get it for only Rs.89999 on Flipkart, giving a reasonable discount of 5 percent.

B09G9C7C71-1

This is not all, you can further reduce the price of the phone by availing bank offers and exchange deals. Check out to know more.

Apple iPhone 13 mini offers

You can get Rs. 2000 Off On HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions. And Rs. 2000 Off On HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI transactions. Additionally, get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

You can also exchange your old smartphone with the new iPhone 13 mini and get up to Rs. 38600 off. The exchange rate will depend on the model and the working condition of your old smartphone. make sure your phone is working properly and it does not have any scratch or crack on the body.