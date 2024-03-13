 Apple iPhone 13 price slashed by 12% on Amazon! Grab discounts, bank offers and more | Mobile News

Apple iPhone 13 price slashed by 12% on Amazon! Grab discounts, bank offers and more

The Apple iPhone 13 has received a significant price cut of 12% on Amazon, making it more accessible to consumers. Check the details of this deal.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 13 2024, 20:11 IST
iPhone 13
Grab the latest iPhone 13 at a 12% discount on Amazon. Find out more. (Apple)
Apple enthusiasts rejoice as the Apple iPhone 13 has received a substantial price cut of 12% on Amazon, bringing its cost down to Rs. 52,499 from the original M.R.P. of Rs. 59,900. This enticing offer allows consumers to own this iPhone model at a more affordable price, making it an opportune moment for those eyeing an upgrade or planning to switch to an Apple iPhone.

iPhone 13 Offers and Discounts

In addition to the significant price drop, buyers can benefit from various offers and discounts available on the iPhone 13. Customers can avail of a No Cost EMI option, starting at Rs. 2,545, allowing for convenient installment payments without incurring any additional interest charges. Furthermore, selected credit cards and HDFC Bank debit cards offer EMI interest savings of up to Rs. 2,365.41, providing additional financial flexibility to potential buyers.

Partner offers, such as switching to Airtel Postpaid, entitle customers to a discount of Rs. 1200, further enhancing the value proposition of the iPhone 13 purchase. Moreover, customers can also opt for an exchange offer, receiving a discount of up to Rs. 27,550.00 when trading in their old devices, making the iPhone 13 even more accessible to a wider audience.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

About iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 features a stunning 15 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display, delivering vibrant colors and crisp details for an immersive viewing experience. Equipped with an advanced dual-camera system comprising 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide lenses, the iPhone 13 allows users to capture stunning photos and videos with ease. The addition of Cinematic mode adds depth and dimension to videos, automatically adjusting focus for professional-quality results. Powered by the A15 Bionic chip, the iPhone 13 offers lightning-fast performance, ensuring seamless multitasking and smooth operation.

With features such as Night mode, Photographic Styles, and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording, the iPhone 13 redefines smartphone photography and videography, setting a new standard for excellence in mobile technology.

First Published Date: 13 Mar, 20:11 IST
