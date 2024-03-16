 Apple iPhone 15 now available at 11% discount on Amazon - Grab yours for just Rs. 71,499! | Mobile News

Apple iPhone 15 now available at 11% discount on Amazon - Grab yours for just Rs. 71,499!

The iPhone 15 is now available at an 11% discount on Amazon, with the price slashed to just Rs. 71,499 from Rs. 79,900.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 16 2024, 19:40 IST
Apple iPhone 15
Upgrade to the iPhone 15 at an unbeatable price and significant offers on Amazon. (Apple)
Amazon is currently offering a significant discount on the iPhone 15, making it an opportune time for tech enthusiasts to upgrade their devices. With a whopping 11% off, the iPhone 15 is now available for just Rs. 71,499, down from its original price of Rs. 79,900.

About iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 boasts a range of cutting-edge features that set it apart from its predecessors. Powered by the A16 Bionic chip, it offers lightning-fast performance and advanced capabilities, including computational photography and Dynamic Island transitions. With its 48MP main camera and innovative design, the iPhone 15 promises to deliver an unparalleled user experience.

Price Drop Details

In addition to the discounted price, customers can also avail themselves of various offers and discounts to make their purchase even more affordable. HDFC Bank cardholders can enjoy up to Rs. 4,000 off on selected credit and debit card transactions. Furthermore, customers opting for EMI payments can save up to Rs. 3,221.45 in interest charges, making it easier to own the latest iPhone without breaking the bank.

Partner Offers and Exchange Deals

Customers switching to Airtel postpaid can also avail themselves of an additional discount, further sweetening the deal. Moreover, those looking to trade in their old devices can receive up to Rs. 27,550 off on their purchase of the iPhone 15, making it a lucrative offer for those looking to upgrade.

With its impressive features, advanced technology, and now, unbeatable discounts, the iPhone 15 stands out as a top choice for smartphone enthusiasts. Whether you're a photography enthusiast, a tech-savvy individual, or simply looking to upgrade your device, the iPhone 15 offers exceptional value for money. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own the latest and greatest from Apple at an unbeatable price!

First Published Date: 16 Mar, 19:40 IST
