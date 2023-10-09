Icon

Apple iPhone 16 Ultra: Launch date, camera, chip - everything we know so far and more

iPhone 16 Ultra, according to a report, may have a larger sensor, 48MP main camera and an increase in megapixels for the ultrawide lens.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 09 2023, 13:18 IST
It's expected that the iPhone 16 Ultra will feature A18 Pro chip.(Representative image) (Apple)

It has been just a month since Apple launched the iPhone 15 series and the excitement about the upcoming iPhone 16 Ultra has already started rising. Apple enthusiasts are abuzz with anticipation as rumors of the iPhone 16 Ultra, a potential addition to Apple's iPhone lineup, gain momentum. It seems the tech giant has something special in store for 2024, with the iPhone 16 Ultra possibly taking center stage. It was believed at certain stages during 2023 that Apple would actually rename iPhone 15 Pro Max as the Ultra, but that did not happen. There were also reports that the iPhone 15 Ultra would launch as a separate entity altogether in the series, but those hopes were dashed too.

Now, speculation has churned up another heady brew. Know what rumors are suggesting about the iPhone 16 Ultra.

Camera Upgrades

The iPhone 15 Pro Max's tetra prism telephoto lens was a significant camera advancement, offering 5x optical zoom. It's likely that the iPhone 16 Ultra will follow suit and possibly enhance its zoom capabilities further. According to a report by Tom's Guide, there are also whispers of a larger sensor, of 48MP for the main camera and an increase in megapixels for the ultrawide camera.

Performance and Memory

Given the A17 Pro chipset in the iPhone 15 Pro lineup, it's expected that A18 Pro chip will be there in the iPhone 16 Ultra, though details are limited. However, there is talk that Apple may turn to a new process to make its chips and these may be somewhat similar to what is sported by iPhone 15 Pro models. While iPhone 15 Pro models reportedly featured 8GB of RAM, an Ultra model might have even more, considering the demands of premium users.

Storage and Connectivity

Storage capacity is likely to match or surpass the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 256GB base option. In terms of connectivity, the iPhone 16 Ultra will feature Qualcomm-supplied modems through 2026, maintaining strong network performance.

Battery Life

Apple could focus on delivering exceptional battery life. While specific details about the battery are scarce,Apple may strive to make the iPhone 16 Ultra the longest-lasting device in its lineup.

Release Date

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg first hinted at the iPhone 16 Ultra back in 2022, suggesting it might arrive a few years later. Given that the iPhone 15 launch in 2023 didn't feature an Ultra model, the earliest we could expect the iPhone 16 Ultra is in September 2024, following Apple's typical release schedule.

Do note that this is just the start of the rumors and speculations. As time passes, there will be more exciting rumors surfacing around it. It will be thrilling to keep pace with these rumors in the upcoming year.

First Published Date: 09 Oct, 13:17 IST
