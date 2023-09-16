Icon

Apple iPhone price drop alert! Get iPhone 13 at an unbeatable price after 19% discount!

If you have been looking to purchase a new iPhone, then we have found a great iPhone 13 deal for you on Flipkart.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 16 2023, 20:54 IST
Icon
iPhone 13
Grab the iPhone 13 at an unbeatable price on Flipkart. (Unsplash)
iPhone 13
Grab the iPhone 13 at an unbeatable price on Flipkart. (Unsplash)

Apple has released its new iPhone 15 series worldwide with some exciting changes and features. But if you're thinking of getting the latest iPhone, you will have to wait a bit. And it is quite expensive with the cheapest one selling at $799. However, we've found an awesome iPhone 13 deal for you right now. For a limited time, you can get the iPhone 13 at a big discount, making it more affordable. This means you can enjoy all the cool stuff in Apple's top phone without breaking the bank. Here's how to grab this great offer.

iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen that's super smooth and great for gaming and everything else you require from it including photography. It's super fast thanks to Apple's A15 Bionic chip. The camera takes amazing photos, even in low light, and it has a cool mode for making videos look fancy. Plus, it works on super-fast 5G networks for speedy downloads. Also read: Apple iPhone 15 updates: The iPhone 15 series is here; Know the price, features and more

iPhone 13 Discount

The iPhone 13 is now cheaper than ever. The 128GB version used to cost Rs. 69900, but now it's only Rs. 55999. That's a huge 19 percent off.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

But wait, there's more! You can make the price even lower by trading in your old phone and using some bank deals. This is a great chance to get the iPhone 13 for a really good price.

B09G9D8KRQ-1

Other Offers

Flipkart has a cool deal where you can trade in your old phone and get up to Rs. 30600 off on the iPhone 13. Keep in mind that the discount depends on your old phone's model and condition. To see if this deal is available where you live, just enter your PIN code.

And that's not all! If you use an HDFC Bank Credit Card, you can save up to Rs. 2000. Plus, there's a 5% cashback if you use aFlipkart Axis Bank card. These deals let you save a lot when you buy the iPhone 13.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Sep, 20:54 IST
Home Mobile News Apple iPhone price drop alert! Get iPhone 13 at an unbeatable price after 19% discount!
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
BGMI Hack: Top 7 tips to conquer the battlefield
iPhone 15 Pro Max
New iPhone 15 Pro Action Button is here! Know what it is all about and how to set it up
Microsoft Paint app feature
Microsoft Paint app on Windows 11 now offers easy background removal; Know how to use It
BGMI
BGMI Redeem Codes for September 13: Arena tips to improve killing streak
ChatGPT
Need ChatGPT assistance on the go? Stop typing, speak to the AI chatbot instead; Know how to

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 15 Portrait mode
iPhone 15 gets a major camera upgrade; Know all about the improved Portrait mode
iPhone 15 Pro Max
New iPhone 15 Pro Action Button is here! Know what it is all about and how to set it up
apple_5
iPhone 15 to double-tap, top 10 announcements that caught viewers' eyes at the Apple event 2023
Matsya_6000
From space to sea! After Chandrayaan-3 success, India eyes Samudrayaan mission; check out Matsya 6000
iPhone 15 Ultra
Apple Event 2023: Looking for iPhone 15 Ultra? Then just read on

Trending Stories

WhatsApp Channels
WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
Apple_7
iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
apple_5
iPhone 15 to double-tap, top 10 announcements that caught viewers' eyes at the Apple event 2023
Apple
iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus: Which one should you pick? Price to specs, find out now
Apple Watch Ultra 2 was launched with a new S9 SiP and WatchOS 10.
Apple Watch Ultra Vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2: Price, chip to battery, check upgrades
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6: Leaks suggest groundbreaking changes with playable female character
Mortal Kombat 1
Mortal Kombat 1: Know all the Fatalities and the buttons to perform them; Check and win
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Section of map surfaces on Reddit, blows away gamers with its sheer scale
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire MAX: Weekly Agenda is here! Grab King Mummy outfit, Emerald Power Scythe and more
Starfield
Starfield tips and tricks: Know how to get infinite ammo without cheats; Check ‘Puddle robbery’ details
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
    WhatsApp Channels
    iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
    Apple_7
    iPhone 15 to double-tap, top 10 announcements that caught viewers' eyes at the Apple event 2023
    apple_5
    iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Plus: Which one should you pick? Price to specs, find out now
    Apple
    Apple Watch Ultra Vs. Apple Watch Ultra 2: Price, chip to battery, check upgrades
    Apple Watch Ultra 2 was launched with a new S9 SiP and WatchOS 10.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon