Apple iPhone price drop alert! Get iPhone 13 at an unbeatable price after 19% discount!

Apple has released its new iPhone 15 series worldwide with some exciting changes and features. But if you're thinking of getting the latest iPhone, you will have to wait a bit. And it is quite expensive with the cheapest one selling at $799. However, we've found an awesome iPhone 13 deal for you right now. For a limited time, you can get the iPhone 13 at a big discount, making it more affordable. This means you can enjoy all the cool stuff in Apple's top phone without breaking the bank. Here's how to grab this great offer.

iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen that's super smooth and great for gaming and everything else you require from it including photography. It's super fast thanks to Apple's A15 Bionic chip. The camera takes amazing photos, even in low light, and it has a cool mode for making videos look fancy. Plus, it works on super-fast 5G networks for speedy downloads. Also read: Apple iPhone 15 updates: The iPhone 15 series is here; Know the price, features and more

iPhone 13 Discount

The iPhone 13 is now cheaper than ever. The 128GB version used to cost Rs. 69900, but now it's only Rs. 55999. That's a huge 19 percent off.

But wait, there's more! You can make the price even lower by trading in your old phone and using some bank deals. This is a great chance to get the iPhone 13 for a really good price.

Other Offers

Flipkart has a cool deal where you can trade in your old phone and get up to Rs. 30600 off on the iPhone 13. Keep in mind that the discount depends on your old phone's model and condition. To see if this deal is available where you live, just enter your PIN code.

And that's not all! If you use an HDFC Bank Credit Card, you can save up to Rs. 2000. Plus, there's a 5% cashback if you use aFlipkart Axis Bank card. These deals let you save a lot when you buy the iPhone 13.