Icon

Apple iPhone records its highest smartphone shipment in India in Q3 2023; Samsung on top

Apple has reached a new milestone in Q3 2023 as its shipment crossed 2.5 million units in India. Despite a flat year-on-year growth, Samsung retains its top position in the market.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 01 2023, 20:14 IST
Icon
iPhone 15 Plus
Apple reaches a new record on the back of domestic assembly of the iPhone 15 in India. It has recorded its highest shipment ever. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
iPhone 15 Plus
Apple reaches a new record on the back of domestic assembly of the iPhone 15 in India. It has recorded its highest shipment ever. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

Apple has reached a new milestone, just days after its Scary Fast event where the company launched new Mac devices. Unsurprisingly, it was the iPhone that took Apple to this accomplishment. According to a report, Apple has recorded its highest-ever quarterly smartphone shipments during Q3 2023 (July-September). Even as Apple broke new ground, it was Samsung that led this quarter with the highest shipments. The Indian smartphone market also displayed signs of recovery when after a year of decline, it finally showed signs of gradual picking up.

According to the latest research from Counterpoint's Monthly India Smartphone Tracker, Apple recorded its highest-ever quarterly shipments, crossing 2.5 million units. Samsung held its top position in the market with a market share of 17.2 percent.

One interesting highlight to come from the report was, “In Q3 2023, the share of 5G smartphone shipments reached 53%. The main growth driver was OEMs pushing multiple launches in the INR 10,000-INR 15,000 (~$120-$180) segment. The 5G penetration reached 35% in this segment, compared to 7% in Q3 2022”.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apple reaches a new smartphone milestone in Q3 2023

The main driver for Apple's growth in this quarter is the launch of the iPhone 15 series. Additionally, the domestic assembly of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus was also one of the main reasons for the higher shipments. The increased number of shipments also shows the company's belief was correct in that the Indian market can be a growing consumer base.

Commenting on the market dynamics, Senior Research Analyst Shilpi Jain told Counterpoint, “In Q3 2023, OEMs focussed on launching new devices and kept filling in channels to prepare for the festive season ahead. We saw some interesting launches, with key features like 5G and higher RAM (8GB) diffusing to affordable smartphones (sub-INR 10,000, ~$120). The premium segment and 5G were the two focus areas and saw multiple launches. Many OEMs are now coming up with interesting financing schemes through partnerships with financial institutions and by marketing the per-day cost of buying a new device. The market is gradually moving towards growth and we are witnessing positive consumer sentiment during festive season sales. India's smartphone market will experience growth in the coming quarter due to pent-up demand, elongated festive season and faster 5G upgrades”.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Nov, 20:13 IST
Home Mobile News Apple iPhone records its highest smartphone shipment in India in Q3 2023; Samsung on top
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 set to redefine reality with innovative character animations!
Microsoft
Banned! Microsoft takes firm stance on third-party Xbox controllers and accessories
Roblox
No more freebies on Roblox! New avatar customisation pricing model announced
GTA 6
GTA 6 could feature these real-world locations! Know exciting leaked details
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: What does Rockstar's GTA Online Halloween trailer show?
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon