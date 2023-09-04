Apple releases final beta version of iOS 17 ahead of iPhone 15 launch

The launch of the iPhone 15 series is just a few days away and the fans are extremely excited about the announcement. The Apple event is scheduled for September 12, 2023, during which the iPhone 15 models will be released along with the new operating system, iOS 17. Currently, Apple is testing its Beta version in different phases and now it has released its eighth and final version of testing which will then be installed in the new iPhone 15 models for the launch.

About iOS 17 Beta version 8

According to a newsletter by Mark Gurman, Apple has released its eighth beta version of iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and watchOS 10. It is considered to be the last and final testing version before the official launch of the iPhone 15 series. Gurman said, “The company needs to complete the software in time to start installing it on iPhone 15 models coming off the assembly line.”

According to Apple support reports, the eighth version of iOS 17 beta has resolved various issues and introduced new features to run the device smoothly. This testing version has covered various areas such as AirDrop, AirPlay, AirPods, and more. AirPods however, will come with new features such as adaptive audio, personalized volume, and conversation awareness. Additionally, it is also reported that iPadOS 17.0 is set to be released concurrently with the new iPhone software.

It is suspected that the new iOS 17 will be announced along with the iPhone 15 model. Now, in just a matter of days, users will be able to experience the refined version of the latest iPhone software.

About Apple event

This event is considered the most-awaited tech event of the year as Apple launches its new generation of iPhones in it. This year it will announce its iPhone 15 lineup along with the Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. This year's tagline for the Apple event is “Wonderlust” and it is set to happen on September 12, 2023.