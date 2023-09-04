Apple releases final beta version of iOS 17 ahead of iPhone 15 launch

Apple has rolled out its final Beta testing version 8 of iOS17 just ahead of iPhone 15 launch. Learn more about what iPhone users will get from it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 04 2023, 13:28 IST
iOS 17
Apple to start testing its final Beta version 8 of iOS 17 for the upcoming iPhone 15 series. (Apple)
iOS 17
Apple to start testing its final Beta version 8 of iOS 17 for the upcoming iPhone 15 series. (Apple)

The launch of the iPhone 15 series is just a few days away and the fans are extremely excited about the announcement. The Apple event is scheduled for September 12, 2023, during which the iPhone 15 models will be released along with the new operating system, iOS 17. Currently, Apple is testing its Beta version in different phases and now it has released its eighth and final version of testing which will then be installed in the new iPhone 15 models for the launch.

About iOS 17 Beta version 8

According to a newsletter by Mark Gurman, Apple has released its eighth beta version of iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and watchOS 10. It is considered to be the last and final testing version before the official launch of the iPhone 15 series. Gurman said, “The company needs to complete the software in time to start installing it on iPhone 15 models coming off the assembly line.”

According to Apple support reports, the eighth version of iOS 17 beta has resolved various issues and introduced new features to run the device smoothly. This testing version has covered various areas such as AirDrop, AirPlay, AirPods, and more. AirPods however, will come with new features such as adaptive audio, personalized volume, and conversation awareness. Additionally, it is also reported that iPadOS 17.0 is set to be released concurrently with the new iPhone software.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

It is suspected that the new iOS 17 will be announced along with the iPhone 15 model. Now, in just a matter of days, users will be able to experience the refined version of the latest iPhone software.

About Apple event

This event is considered the most-awaited tech event of the year as Apple launches its new generation of iPhones in it. This year it will announce its iPhone 15 lineup along with the Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. This year's tagline for the Apple event is “Wonderlust” and it is set to happen on September 12, 2023.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Sep, 12:54 IST
Home Mobile News Apple releases final beta version of iOS 17 ahead of iPhone 15 launch
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire India unban date: What you wanted to know about the FF India APK file download
Starfield
Microsoft’s Hotly Awaited ‘Starfield’ Game Scores With Critics
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire ban to be removed! Know when you can play the battle royale game again
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Nintendo announces Direct show featuring Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Connections
Forget Wordle, you can now play Connections on iPhone and Android via the NYT Games app

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets