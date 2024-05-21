Apple releases iOS 17.5.1 to fix bug in iPhones that caused deleted photos to reappear

Apple has released iOS 17.5.1, addressing a significant issue where deleted photos reappeared in the Photos library after updating to iOS 17.5. This alarming bug stemmed from a corrupted database entry affecting a small number of photos, causing them not to be fully deleted from the device. Importantly, Apple assures users that it does not access their photos or videos and the problem was purely a technical glitch.

Apple's Update to Fix the Issue

In the release notes for iOS 17.5.1, Apple directly acknowledges and addresses the problem. The update provides crucial bug fixes and resolves the rare issue of photos reappearing in the Photos library due to database corruption. Apple emphasises that the behaviour was not intentional and was contrary to their privacy standards, reported9to5mac.

Understanding the Bug

Some users questioned whether Apple was secretly keeping deleted photos. However, the explanation clarifies that the issue was a malfunction in the database handling mechanisms. This resulted in inaccuracies in the photo library records of deletions, which caused previously deleted photos to resurface.

When a user deletes a photo, it is moved to the Recently Deleted album and permanently erased after 30 days. Users can also manually delete photos from this album before the 30-day period. The bug occurred on the device itself, with no involvement from iCloud.

How File Deletion Works

In digital storage, when a file is deleted, the space it occupies is marked as available for new data, but the actual data remains until it is overwritten. This is why specialised software can sometimes recover deleted files. In this case, the corrupted database prevented some photos from being fully deleted, causing them to reappear in the Photos library.

Apple notes that the issue was rare and has been addressed in the iOS 17.5.1 update. Users are encouraged to update their devices to ensure their photo library functions correctly.

Other Updates in iOS 17.5

The iOS 17.5 update, released a week before iOS 17.5.1, included new features such as games for News+ subscribers, the 2024 Pride wallpaper, cross-platform tracking detection, and changes for Digital Markets Act compliance in the EU.

iOS 17.5.1 is available as an over-the-air update. Users can download it by going to the Settings app, selecting General, and then Software Update. This will ensure their device is up-to-date with the latest fixes and improvements.

