Apple Releases iPhone 15 Pro Software Update to Fix Overheating Issue

Despite speculation to the contrary, the company said the software update won’t slow down the iPhone 15 Pro’s new A17 Pro chip.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Oct 05 2023, 07:23 IST
iPhone 15 Plus
Some early iPhone 15 Pro owners reported that their iPhone could get hotter than normal. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
Apple Inc. rolled out a software update Wednesday to address an overheating issue that plagued some early buyers of the iPhone 15 Pro line. The update, called iOS 17.0.3, is available as an over-the-air fix in the software update section of the iPhone settings app. The release notes say the update “provides important bug fixes, security updates, and addresses an issue that may cause iPhone to run warmer than expected.” The update was also released for older iPhones as well as iPads.

Some early iPhone 15 Pro owners reported that their iPhone could get hotter than normal. Apple on Saturday blamed bad code in apps including Uber, Instagram and the Asphalt 9 racing game, in addition to a bug in the device's software. The company said the new device set-up could overwork the processor and lead to overheating.

First Published Date: 05 Oct, 07:21 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon