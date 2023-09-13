Apple rolls out iPhone 14 price cut post iPhone 15 launch! Know details

After months of anticipation, Apple finally unveiled its iPhone 15 series last night, much to the cheer of Apple fans around the world. The Wonderlust event saw the launch of four iPhones - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Alongside these iPhones, Apple also launched Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2, and AirPods Pro 2nd Generation with USB Type-C. Moreover, the Cupertino-based tech giant also rolled out price cuts on several older iPhone models, discontinuing the iPhone 14 Pro models, iPhone 13 Mini, and iPhone 12 in the process.

The iPhone 14 has received a major price cut at the Wonderlust event and it can be purchased at a discount from Apple. Check out the iPhone 14 discount below.

iPhone 14: Discount

Before the launch of the iPhone 15, the standard iPhone 14 was priced at Rs. 79900 for the base 128GB storage variant. Apple announced a huge price cut on it last night, and now it sits below the iPhone 15 in Apple's iPhone lineup. It has received a Rs. 10000 discount and is now priced at Rs. 69900.

The 256GB variant of the iPhone 14 now costs Rs. 79900, while the top 512GB variant is priced at Rs. 99900.

iPhone 14: Other offers

In addition to this price cut, Apple is also offering trade-in deals on the iPhone 14. Buyers can get up to a staggering Rs. 67800 for their old smartphone. However, do note that trade-in value depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone. Buyers also need to enter their PIN Code to check the offer's availability at their location.

Exchange offers are beneficial as they not only take down the cost of the device you're purchasing but also reduce your carbon footprint and help minimize e-waste.

Why should you buy the iPhone 14?

iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display which is nearly identical to the iPhone 13. It gets Apple's improved A15 Bionic under the hood, as well as a dual 12MP camera system. The iPhone 14 also gets an all-day battery life with 20W fast-charing support, and 5G connectivity. With its new low price tag, it can become an ideal choice for those who want the latest iPhone without spending the fortune that the new iPhone 15 series demands.