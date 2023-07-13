Apple seeds first iOS 17 public beta for iPhone; Know what it brings and how to get it

The first public beta of iOS 17 has been rolled out by Apple and beta users can try all the new features coming to iPhone before anyone else. Know how to get it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 13 2023, 12:20 IST
iOS 17 public beta has been released. Get it this way. (HT Tech)

After weeks of waiting, Apple has finally rolled out the first public beta of iOS 17 for iPhones. Yesterday, the Cupertino-based tech giant also released a revised version of iOS 17 developer beta 3, and reports claimed that it could be the same as the first public beta, which was then rolled out a couple of hours later. While developer betas are only accessible to registered developers, anyone can download the public betas and try new features on iPhones before everyone else. But this does not mean that iOS 17 rollout is expected soon.

As per the previous trends, Apple releases the next big iOS update at the same time as the launch of its new iPhones. Therefore, we could see the first public iOS 17 update in September. Meanwhile, users can give iOS 17 a try on their devices and get new features.

Unlike developer betas, anyone can download and try iOS 17 public beta updates as part of the Apple Beta Software Program. Users can try all the features and report feedback to Apple using the Feedback Assistant app.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

 

How to get iOS 17 public beta

Step 1:

To install iOS 17 public beta, head over to the Apple Beta Software Program page.
Step 2:

Next, sign up/sign in using your Apple ID. If this is your first time using the Apple Beta Software Program, you’ll have to agree to a lengthy list of terms and conditions.
Step 3:

Once done, you are now eligible to download the iOS 17 public beta. Now go to your iPhone’s Settings, then General and Software Update.
Step 4:

The new Beta Updates menu should pop up on your screen under the Automatic Updates option.
Step 5:

Tap on iOS 17 Public Beta and then come back to the Updates page. You should now see the iOS 17 Public Beta available for download. Tap on Download and Install to get it on your iPhone.

Caution: Do note that Beta updates are meant for testing purposes and while they grant you access to new features, these updates also come with several bugs and glitches that could affect your iPhone's performance. These bugs may include poor battery performance, some apps not working properly, or your iPhone being unresponsive for a period of time. Therefore, download the Beta updates with caution.

iOS 17: iPhones that will get it

1. iPhone 14 Series

2. iPhone 13 Series

3. iPhone 12 Series

4. iPhone 11 Series

5. iPhone XS

6. iPhone XS Max

7. iPhone XR

8. iPhone SE 2020

9. iPhone SE 2022

iOS 17: iPhones that will miss out

1. iPhone 8

2. iPhone 8 Plus

3. iPhone X

First Published Date: 13 Jul, 12:19 IST
