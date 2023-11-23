Apple to boost WiFi speed problem in iPhones with new iOS update

Apple, in September, released the new iOS 17 update and since then many iPhone users have reacted to its benefits and some other issues. Over the months, Apple has actively worked on some of these issues faced by users and on November 7, it released the iOS 17.1.1 update which fixed some of them. Also, since the launch of the iOS update, iPhone users have been reporting some other issues too, including with the WiFi speed. The WiFi connectivity issue did not arise due to the recent iPhone update, but many users after updating their iPhone to the iOS 17 version reported the issue and it continued with the later update and fixes. And now, to solve the problem, Apple may release a new update soon. Check out what we know so far.

iPhone new update to fix WiFi speed problem

According to a MacRumors report, some users have continuously faced problems with their WiFi connection and speed after the release of the iOS 17 update. Now, after rolling out the 17.1.1 update, the problem has not been solved due to which Apple is reportedly testing a new update that has been dubbed iOS 17.1.2 internally.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The iOS 17.1.2 update is expected to be rolled out soon which may fix iPhone's Wi-Fi issues, however, no specific date for the update has been slated. Experts also believe that the new iOS 17.2 will fix the major problem reported by users and it will also bring new features to the compatible iPhones.

Now, for iOS update 17.1.2, not much has been revealed about the upcoming update, however, it is expected to be rolled out to the iPhone next week and later in December the iOS 17.2 update will be out.

Now, it is expected that Apple may be actively working to fix the issue to improve the iPhone experience for its users. We can not be certain about the upcoming update, till the official release, therefore, we will have to wait and see what Apple is planning to do next.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!