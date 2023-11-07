Apple, Xiaomi to Motorola, check out these feature-packed smartphones now!

The festive season is in full swing and everyone across India is celebrating. And what better way to do so than to buy gifts for family members and friends to increase the happiness quotient all around! So, if you are looking to buy a smartphone for anyone you know and love, then here are a number of options for you. What is more, on Amazon you can get jaw-dropping discounts on a range of popular brands such as Apple, Xiaomi, Nothing, Motorola, and TECNO. These smartphones include iPhone 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Nothing Phone 2 5G and more. Check them all out below:

1. Apple iPhone 12:

This presents a fantastic opportunity for Apple enthusiasts to own a device that boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, Ceramic Shield for extra durability, and the lightning-fast A14 Bionic chip. Amazon is offering a remarkable 27% discount on the Apple iPhone 12, bringing the price down to just Rs. 43,999 from its original Rs. 59,900.

2. Xiaomi 12 Pro:

This smartphone packs a Pro-grade triple 50MP camera array, a 6.73-inch WQHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display that's certified A+ by DisplayMate, and the powerhouse Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Xiaomi's flagship, the Xiaomi 12 Pro, is available at an astonishing 50% discount, making it an irresistible deal at Rs. 30,499, down from the original price of Rs. 79,999.

3. Nothing Phone (2) 5G:

This budget-friendly option offers 12 GB RAM, 512 GB ROM, a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset for excellent performance. For budget-conscious consumers, the Nothing Phone (2) 5G is now a steal at Rs. 44,999 after a 17% discount on Amazon, down from its original price of Rs. 59,999.

4. Motorola razr 40:

If you're intrigued by the innovative foldable smartphone technology, Amazon is offering a 50% discount on the Motorola razr 40, reducing its price to just Rs. 49,999 from the original cost of Rs. 99,999. This is an excellent opportunity to experience a unique device with a 64MP main camera and a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED display.

5. TECNO Phantom X2 Pro 5G:

This device offers a 50MP retractable Portrait lens, a powerful 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G Processor, and a stunning 6.8-inch FHD+ Dual Curved AMOLED display. The TECNO Phantom X2 Pro 5G, a premium 5G smartphone, is now available at a highly discounted price of Rs. 44,999 after a substantial 64% discount on Amazon, significantly lower than its original cost of Rs. 1,23,990.

This is indeed a golden opportunity for consumers to acquire high-quality devices at prices that won't break the bank for you. Happy shopping!