Avail great deals on Vivo Y35; check discount and Amazon offers here!

Attention Vivo fans! Amazon has brought you the deal of the year on Vivo Y35. The Vivo Y35 is an amazing mid-range smartphone with unique features. It also has a cool design that gives users a premium experience. Let's look at what the Vivo Y35 has to offer.

The Vivo Y35 has a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD Display with 90Hz Refresh Rate. It has an expandable storage capacity of 128 GB and 8 GB RAM. It captures mindblowing pictures with its triple set camera, consisting of a 50MP main camera with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), a 2MP Bokeh Depth lens, a 2MP Macro lens Camera along with a 16MP front camera. Additionally, it offers 44W fast charging with a 5000mAh battery.

You can get the smartphone with a hefty discount on Amazon. Not only that, you can avail value for money offers on banks and exchange deals. Check out to know more.

Originally, the 128 GB variant of Vivo Y35 is priced at Rs.22,999, however, you get it for only Rs. 16,999, giving you a discount of 26 percent.

You can get additional off on Amazon by using bank offers and exchange deals that will further reduce the price of the smartphone.

Bank Offers

You can get a 7.5% instant discount up to Rs.1250 on Axis Bank Credit Card and Citibank Credit Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. And, a 7.5% instant discount up to Rs.1250 on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on the minimum purchase value of Rs.10000. Additionally, flat Rs. 500 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

Along with the bank offers, you can avail trade-in deal that will reduce the price of Vivo Y35 by up to Rs. 16,100. However, the trade-in deal depends on the model and working condition of your old smartphone. You can easily avail the offer by adding your area pin code and then selecting the model of your previous smartphone.