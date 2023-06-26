Avail great deals on Vivo Y35; check discount and Amazon offers here!

Great deals are available on Amazon on Vivo Y35! Purchase now to get amazing benefits.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 26 2023, 12:14 IST
Samsung Galaxy M04, Realme 10 Pro 5G, Poco M4 5G, Vivo Y35: 5 feature-packed smartphones
Samsung Galaxy M04
1/5 Samsung Galaxy M04: The Galaxy M04 is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor and comes with up to 8GB RAM along with RAM Plus feature. The phone features a 5000mAh battery and sports a 6.5 inch display. The device supports a dual rear camera setup (13MP+2MP) along with a 5MP front camera. The all new Samsung Galaxy M04 is available at an effective price of Rs. 8499 for 4GB+64GB variant and Rs. 9499 for 4GB+128GB variant. Also, the phone comes in two colour options – Sea Glass Green and Shadow Blue. (Samsung)
image caption
2/5 Realme 10 Pro 5G: The all-new Realme 10 Pro comes at a starting price of Rs. 18999. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, the phone features 1 mm Ultra-Slim side bezels and comes with a great display, camera, and battery performance at a pocket friendly price. The Realme 10 Pro 5G is available in three colour options Hyperspace Gold, Nebula Blue, and Dark Matter and two variants, 6 GB + 128 GB and 8 GB + 128 GB. (Realme)
image caption
3/5 Poco M4 5G: The smartphone comes with a plastic back with an In-Cell IPS Dot Display offering a 90Hz Dynamic Refresh Rate and 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate. Powered by a 5000mAh battery that runs all day long, the Poco M4 offers 2 variants, 4GB +64 GB and 6GB +128 GB. Powered by Mediatek Dimensity 700 Octa processor, the phone offers great overall usage experience. Along with 6.58 inch FHD+ Screen 90Hz Smart Display offers you a great viewing experience. The Poco M4 5G is available at Rs. 16999 on Amazon, and Flipkart and offline stores near you. (Poco)
image caption
4/5 Vivo Y35: The smartphone is powered by SDM 680 and comes with an 8GB+8GB extended RAM along with 128GB Storage. The phone is equipped with features like capacitive multi-touch and numerous screen modes. It houses a 5000mAh battery and gets a 6.58-inch display. The device is equipped with a 16MP front camera along with a 50MP + 2MP rear camera. The Vivo Y35 comes in two trendy colours - Agate Black and Dawn Gold and is available at Rs. 18999 on the Vivo website, Amazon, Flipkart and offline stores. (Vivo)
image caption
5/5 Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus: The phone comes with a rear 108MP Wide Camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. It gets a 120Hz Super AMOLED Display and is powered by Snapdragon 695 Processor and offers a capable 5000mAh battery. The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus is priced at Rs. 19999 and is available in 3 variants, 6GB +128 GB, 8 GB+128GB and 8GB+256 GB on Flipkart, Amazon, Xiaomi official website and offline stores. (Xiaomi)
Vivo Y35
View all Images
Vivo Y35 price cut on Amazon! (Vivo)

Attention Vivo fans! Amazon has brought you the deal of the year on Vivo Y35. The Vivo Y35 is an amazing mid-range smartphone with unique features. It also has a cool design that gives users a premium experience. Let's look at what the Vivo Y35 has to offer.

The Vivo Y35 has a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD Display with 90Hz Refresh Rate. It has an expandable storage capacity of 128 GB and 8 GB RAM. It captures mindblowing pictures with its triple set camera, consisting of a 50MP main camera with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), a 2MP Bokeh Depth lens, a 2MP Macro lens Camera along with a 16MP front camera. Additionally, it offers 44W fast charging with a 5000mAh battery.

You can get the smartphone with a hefty discount on Amazon. Not only that, you can avail value for money offers on banks and exchange deals. Check out to know more.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Vivo Y35 discount

Originally, the 128 GB variant of Vivo Y35 is priced at Rs.22,999, however, you get it for only Rs. 16,999, giving you a discount of 26 percent.

B07WHSQDKX-1

You can get additional off on Amazon by using bank offers and exchange deals that will further reduce the price of the smartphone.

Bank Offers

You can get a 7.5% instant discount up to Rs.1250 on Axis Bank Credit Card and Citibank Credit Card EMI transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. And, a 7.5% instant discount up to Rs.1250 on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on the minimum purchase value of Rs.10000. Additionally, flat Rs. 500 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000.

Along with the bank offers, you can avail trade-in deal that will reduce the price of Vivo Y35 by up to Rs. 16,100. However, the trade-in deal depends on the model and working condition of your old smartphone. You can easily avail the offer by adding your area pin code and then selecting the model of your previous smartphone.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Jun, 12:14 IST
Home Mobile News Avail great deals on Vivo Y35; check discount and Amazon offers here!
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too
Galaxy Enhance-X app
Want AI power to fix photos? If you have Galaxy S23, S22 or S21, download Enhance-X app
1. Create an avatar to use in your upcoming meetings – Whether you are or not camera friendly this tip is for all. Creating your own Avatar with teams helps provide all of these crucial elements without ever turning your camera on.  
How to get the most out of your Microsoft Teams meetings

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Good news for gamers! Microsoft vows to keep ‘Call of Duty’ on Sony PlayStation consoles
Indian gaming-focused venture capital (VC) fund Lumikai
India's Lumikai launches $50 mln gaming, interactive media fund
Final Fantasy has entertained fans and critics for 35 years now
Game changer: Final Fantasy's decades of reinvention
Microsoft
Microsoft, regulators tangle in court over fate of $69 billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Xbox Series X
Bummer! Microsoft to raise the price of Xbox Series X, Game Pass

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets