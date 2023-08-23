Bad update! Leak says iPhone 15 price is expected to rise

iPhone 15 series is expected to launch next month in September. However, there are various speculations about the launch date, prices, specs, features and more. While iPhone users are eagerly waiting for Apple to announce the launch date, tipsters are outing details every day that have generated quite a lot of curiosity. It is rumoured that the iPhone 15 Pro models might get a price rise and be costlier than their iPhone 14 counterparts.

iPhone 15 price

According to a 9To5Mac report, the new supply chain leaks say that iPhone 15 prices might experience a jump. Over the past few months, we have been hearing about iPhone prices from various sources. Earlier, Bloomberg revealed that a price hike for iPhone Pro models is likely coming. Then, Barclays analyst Tim Long added that iPhone 15 Pro could cost around $1,099, whereas, iPhone 15 Pro Max may be priced between $1,199 to $1,299.

Now, Digitimes has reported that iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will experience a price rise of anything between US$100 and US$200. The report also added that sales this year are expected to increase. That would doubly please Apple.

iPhone 15 series expected specs

The iPhone 15 series is expected to get an upgrade to the USB Type-C charging port; the iPhone 15 Pro Max may get a new periscope camera with a telephoto lens and could offer 5X-6X optical zoom; iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may feature a 48MP camera just like iPhone 14 models; The Pro models are expected to feature a new action button, and A17 Bionic SoC chip in terms of performance.

However, do remember this is all in the realm of speculation and the final word on this will be delivered at the Apple event on September 12 or 13. Having said that, what the previous years have shown is that on many occasions, quite a few of the tipsters have made the right prediction and that is what makes this whole launch such an exciting event to wait for.