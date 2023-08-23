Bad update! Leak says iPhone 15 price is expected to rise

Supply chain reports say that iPhone 15 prices may increase. Check out what this tipster has to say.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 23 2023, 14:10 IST
iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 15 prices may rise. (Unsplash)
iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 15 prices may rise. (Unsplash)

iPhone 15 series is expected to launch next month in September. However, there are various speculations about the launch date, prices, specs, features and more. While iPhone users are eagerly waiting for Apple to announce the launch date, tipsters are outing details every day that have generated quite a lot of curiosity. It is rumoured that the iPhone 15 Pro models might get a price rise and be costlier than their iPhone 14 counterparts.

iPhone 15 price

According to a 9To5Mac report, the new supply chain leaks say that iPhone 15 prices might experience a jump. Over the past few months, we have been hearing about iPhone prices from various sources. Earlier, Bloomberg revealed that a price hike for iPhone Pro models is likely coming. Then, Barclays analyst Tim Long added that iPhone 15 Pro could cost around $1,099, whereas, iPhone 15 Pro Max may be priced between $1,199 to $1,299.

Now, Digitimes has reported that iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will experience a price rise of anything between US$100 and US$200. The report also added that sales this year are expected to increase. That would doubly please Apple.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 15 series expected specs

The iPhone 15 series is expected to get an upgrade to the USB Type-C charging port; the iPhone 15 Pro Max may get a new periscope camera with a telephoto lens and could offer 5X-6X optical zoom; iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may feature a 48MP camera just like iPhone 14 models; The Pro models are expected to feature a new action button, and A17 Bionic SoC chip in terms of performance.

However, do remember this is all in the realm of speculation and the final word on this will be delivered at the Apple event on September 12 or 13. Having said that, what the previous years have shown is that on many occasions, quite a few of the tipsters have made the right prediction and that is what makes this whole launch such an exciting event to wait for.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Aug, 13:51 IST
Home Mobile News Bad update! Leak says iPhone 15 price is expected to rise
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
bgfdgf_1691331877942
Top 5 ChatGPT tricks to improve workplace productivity
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft Build
Microsoft Lawyer’s 10-Day Race to Save the Biggest Gaming Deal
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update
Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles
Netflix
Netflix games on your TV, PC or Mac? Get set to be blown away by the big screen experience

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets