Best Amazon Great Republic Day deals: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S22, iQOO 9 SE, more

Looking for the best deal during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale? Check iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S22, iQOO 9 SE and more! You will get the best discounts.

Amazon Great Republic Day sale is live and it is the perfect time for those who have been looking for a great smartphone priced just right. From premium phones to budget ones, you can find the best of them on sale with big discounts. However, you may find it difficult to pick the best deal. Hence, here we have curated a list of top 5 Amazon Great Republic Day deals. These are on smartphones, which are available with more than 25 percent discount. From iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S22 to iQOO 9 SE, check them all out here.

Top 5 Amazon Great Republic Day deals

iPhone 13

One of the most exciting deals is the iPhone 13! With a flat 26 percent discount, you can grab the iPhone 13 for just Rs. 59499 against its MRP of Rs. 79900. Moreover, 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI transaction will make it available for just Rs. 58249. Plus, up to Rs. 18050 exchange offer is available too.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B09G9D8KRQ

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G

With a whopping 38 percent discount, the current flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is available at just Rs. 52999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant during the sale. Know that the original price is Rs. 85999. Further, you can enjoy Rs. 1250 SBI credit card offers and up to Rs. 18050 exchange offers.

B09SH8JPCJ

iQOO 9 SE 5G

Republic Day Sale has slashed the price of the iQOO 9 SE 5G too! Powered by Snapdragon 888, the iQOO 9 SE is now available at Rs. 28990 against the original price of Rs. 39990. Apart from this, you can enjoy an additional Rs. 2250 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions. This will drop the price to just Rs. 26740.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

The company's flagship Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G has a massive, 31 percent, price cut. Right now, you can buy it for Rs. 54999 against the MRP of Rs. 79999. Moreover, up to Rs. 7000 off on an SBI credit card can let you own this phone for just Rs. 47999. Plus, there is an exchange deal available of up to Rs. 25050.

B09XBBTH9S

Redmi K50i

If you are looking for a gaming phone at a low price, then Redmi K50i 5G is perfect for you. It is available for just Rs. 22999 against MRP of Rs. 31999 with a flat 28 percent off. Plus, bank offers of up to Rs. 1250 on SBI credit card will help you make it even more affordable.