    Best Amazon Great Republic Day deals: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S22, iQOO 9 SE, more

    Looking for the best deal during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale? Check iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S22, iQOO 9 SE and more! You will get the best discounts.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 16 2023, 19:25 IST
    Steal price! Check Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy M13, Samsung Galaxy M33 sale
    Samsung Galaxy S22
    1/5 Samsung Galaxy S22 – The Samsung Galaxy S22 is originally priced at Rs. 85999, as mentioned on Amazon. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an amazing offer on it where its price has been reduced to just Rs. 54540. (sprint.com)
    Samsung Galaxy S22
    2/5 Moreover, you can get up to Rs. 15200 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G as an exchange bonus. Customers can get a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Moreover, there’s an option for no-cost EMI meaning you can buy the smartphone with a payment plan, without any hassle of paying any interest. (Amritanshu/HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy M13
    3/5 Samsung Galaxy M13 – Samsung Galaxy M13 is usually priced at Rs. 14999, though you can grab it for just Rs. 10999, giving the customers a huge 27 percent initial discount on this budget smartphone from Samsung. Get up to Rs. 10250 off on the Samsung Galaxy M13 exchange bonus. You can get 10 percent Instant Discount up to Rs. 1000 on HDFC Bank Card transactions if you are an Amazon Prime customer.  (Samsung)
    Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
    4/5 Samsung Galaxy M33 – Samsung Galaxy M33 can be yours for just Rs. 16499 on Amazon, against its original price of Rs. 24999. Moreover, get Rs. 15200 as exchange bonus and Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions on the smartphone.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime
    5/5 Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime – The Samsung Galaxy M32 Prime is usually priced at Rs. 13499 but you can get a discount on it as well as an additional coupon of Rs. 500 which reduces the price to just Rs. 12499. You can also get Rs. 11950 as trade-in bonus and Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions on the smartphone.  (Samsung)
    iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S22
    View all Images
    From iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S22 to iQOO 9 SE, check out the top 5 Amazon Great Republic Day deals. (HT Tech)

    Amazon Great Republic Day sale is live and it is the perfect time for those who have been looking for a great smartphone priced just right. From premium phones to budget ones, you can find the best of them on sale with big discounts. However, you may find it difficult to pick the best deal. Hence, here we have curated a list of top 5 Amazon Great Republic Day deals. These are on smartphones, which are available with more than 25 percent discount. From iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S22 to iQOO 9 SE, check them all out here.

    Top 5 Amazon Great Republic Day deals

    iPhone 13

    One of the most exciting deals is the iPhone 13! With a flat 26 percent discount, you can grab the iPhone 13 for just Rs. 59499 against its MRP of Rs. 79900. Moreover, 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI transaction will make it available for just Rs. 58249. Plus, up to Rs. 18050 exchange offer is available too.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B09G9D8KRQ

    Samsung Galaxy S22 5G

    With a whopping 38 percent discount, the current flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is available at just Rs. 52999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant during the sale. Know that the original price is Rs. 85999. Further, you can enjoy Rs. 1250 SBI credit card offers and up to Rs. 18050 exchange offers.

    B09SH8JPCJ

    iQOO 9 SE 5G

    Republic Day Sale has slashed the price of the iQOO 9 SE 5G too! Powered by Snapdragon 888, the iQOO 9 SE is now available at Rs. 28990 against the original price of Rs. 39990. Apart from this, you can enjoy an additional Rs. 2250 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions. This will drop the price to just Rs. 26740.

    Xiaomi 12 Pro

    The company's flagship Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G has a massive, 31 percent, price cut. Right now, you can buy it for Rs. 54999 against the MRP of Rs. 79999. Moreover, up to Rs. 7000 off on an SBI credit card can let you own this phone for just Rs. 47999. Plus, there is an exchange deal available of up to Rs. 25050.

    B09XBBTH9S

    Redmi K50i

    If you are looking for a gaming phone at a low price, then Redmi K50i 5G is perfect for you. It is available for just Rs. 22999 against MRP of Rs. 31999 with a flat 28 percent off. Plus, bank offers of up to Rs. 1250 on SBI credit card will help you make it even more affordable.

    B0B4DZ14K7

    First Published Date: 16 Jan, 19:17 IST
    Home Mobile News Best Amazon Great Republic Day deals: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S22, iQOO 9 SE, more
