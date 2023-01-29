    Trending News

    Best battery backup smartphones under 20000: Galaxy M33, Motorola G62, Poco X4 Pro, more

    If you find juicing up your phone a big bother and are looking for those that last a long time, then try the best battery backup smartphones under 20000-Samsung Galaxy M33, Motorola G62, Poco X4 Pro, and more.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 29 2023, 08:48 IST
    Best battery backup smartphones under 20000
    View all Images
    Best battery backup smartphones under 20000: Find some amazing smartphones that will provide long battery backup. (HT Tech)

    If battery backup is one of the main considerations for you while buying a new smartphone, then you are at the right place! So, if your budget is limited to Rs. 20000, then here are some great recommendations for you. From Samsung Galaxy M33, Motorola G62 to Poco X4 Pro, check out some of the best battery backup smartphones that you can buy under 20000.

    Samsung Galaxy M33

    It comes with a powerful 6000mAh battery which is rare to find these days. It supports 25W fast charging support. It packs Exynos 1280 chipset, and features a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is available at Rs. 17479 on Flipkart.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B09TWGDY4W

    Tecno Pova Neo 5G

    Tecno Pova Neo 5G features a large 6.8-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution, which supports a refresh rate of a maximum of 120Hz. It is one of the rare offerings on a budget smartphone which offers 6000mAh Li-ion b.attery. It is priced at Rs. 15499.

    B0BG4SDFSH

    Motorola G62 5G

    Priced at Rs. 14999, the Moto G62 brings a clean stock Android experience with long 5000mAh battery life which lasts for a day and half on a single charge. Interestingly, it features 12 5G bands for smooth connectivity. Apart from these, Octa-core Snapdragon 695 chipset, and a triple camera setup of a 50MP primary lens.

    Poco X4 Pro 5G

    With the 5000mAh battery at the helm, the Poco X4 Pro can easily last an entire day. It also gets a 67W charging solution. It is priced at Rs. 18450 on Amazon.

    B0B66VZ7Y5

    Redmi 12 5G

    It packs a 5000mAh battery and packs 33W wired charging. It is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen1, features Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and packs a triple camera setup of 48MP + 8MP + 2MP. It is priced at Rs. 17999.

    B0BQ3MMPX6

    First Published Date: 29 Jan, 08:47 IST
