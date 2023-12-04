Best budget smartphones of 2023 under 15000: From Redmi 12 to Tecno Pova 5, check now

Best budget smartphones of 2023: In the rapidly advancing mobile phone landscape of 2023, we've witnessed stellar releases from industry giants like Samsung, Redmi, Motorola, and Techno. With the major smartphone launches behind us, it's time to shine a spotlight on some of the standout phones of the year so far. Gone are the days when choosing a smartphone meant either splurging on a premium device or settling for lackluster performance on a budget model. Thanks to the prowess of new and powerful chips, budget-friendly phones now boast robust mid-range processors that effortlessly handle daily tasks and stay current with the latest Android updates.

What's even more exciting is the expansive range of budget phones catering to diverse needs, offering everything from styluses for note-taking to advanced cameras and even foldable designs. Let's delve into the list of best budget smartphones of 2023 here.

1. Redmi 12

Xiaomi introduced its budget phone, the Redmi 12, to the Indian market in August this year. Featuring a 6.79-inch FHD+ LCD screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, the device boasts a resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels.

Powering the Redmi 12 is the Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage (expandable). Running on Android 13 with MIUI 14, it houses a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, there's an 8MP front camera. The smartphone is equipped with a robust 5000mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging.

Pros

Bigger Display

Big battery

Multitasking

Cons

Build quality

Lots of bloatware

2. Realme C55

Realme unveiled the C55 on March 28, 2023, as an affordable smartphone blending essential features with unique software capabilities in an elegant design. The 6.72-inch LCD screen offers full-HD+ resolution and a refreshing 90Hz rate. With a slim design measuring 7.89mm and weighing 189.5g, the Realme C55 features a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Running on a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, the Realme C55 operates on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. It sports a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is an 8-megapixel sensor. The phone boasts a 5000mAh battery and includes a 33W SuperVOOC wired charger.

Pros

Impressive design

Good battery life

Decent camera quality

Cons

Bloatware

Display could have been better

3. Samsung Galaxy F13

Launched on June 22, 2022, the Samsung Galaxy F13 features a 6.60-inch touchscreen display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 850 processor and 4GB of RAM, it runs on Android 12. The phone boasts a triple camera setup on the rear, including a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. The front camera is an 8-megapixel sensor. With a 6000mAh battery and proprietary fast charging, it offers 64GB or 128GB of expandable storage via microSD card.

Pros

Good build quality

Bigger battery

Multitasking

Cons

Display could have been better

Bloatware

Slow charging

4. Motorola G14

Launched on August 1, 2023, the Motorola G14 features a 6.50-inch touchscreen display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Powered by an octa-core Unisoc T616 processor and 4GB of RAM, it runs on Android 13. The phone boasts a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front camera is an 8-megapixel sensor. Running on My UX based on Android 13, it offers 128GB of expandable storage and is powered by a 5000mAh battery with proprietary fast charging.

Pros

Longer battery life

Excellent display

Impressive speakers

Cons

Slow processor

Camera could have been better

5. Tecno Pova 5

Launched on June 29, 2023, the Tecno Pova 5 features a touchscreen display with a 90Hz refresh rate. With 8GB of RAM and a 6000mAh battery, it runs on HiOS 13 based on Android. The phone boasts a 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. Offering 256GB of inbuilt storage, it comes in Amber Gold, Hurricane Blue, and Mecha Black colors with connectivity options like Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C, along with a fingerprint sensor.

Pros

Fast charging

Good performance

Decent Camera quality

Cons

Overpriced

Selfie camera

Slow performance