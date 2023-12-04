Icon

Best budget smartphones of 2023 under 15000: From Redmi 12 to Tecno Pova 5, check now

Discover the best budget smartphones of 2023 under 15000! From Redmi 12 to Tecno Pova 5, explore powerful features in these budget smartphones.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 04 2023, 19:52 IST
Icon
Redmi 12
Explore the best budget smartphones of 2023 under 15000, featuring impressive specs from Redmi 12 to Tecno Pova 5. (Amazon)
Redmi 12
Explore the best budget smartphones of 2023 under 15000, featuring impressive specs from Redmi 12 to Tecno Pova 5. (Amazon)

Best budget smartphones of 2023: In the rapidly advancing mobile phone landscape of 2023, we've witnessed stellar releases from industry giants like Samsung, Redmi, Motorola, and Techno. With the major smartphone launches behind us, it's time to shine a spotlight on some of the standout phones of the year so far. Gone are the days when choosing a smartphone meant either splurging on a premium device or settling for lackluster performance on a budget model. Thanks to the prowess of new and powerful chips, budget-friendly phones now boast robust mid-range processors that effortlessly handle daily tasks and stay current with the latest Android updates.

What's even more exciting is the expansive range of budget phones catering to diverse needs, offering everything from styluses for note-taking to advanced cameras and even foldable designs. Let's delve into the list of best budget smartphones of 2023 here.

1. Redmi 12

Xiaomi introduced its budget phone, the Redmi 12, to the Indian market in August this year. Featuring a 6.79-inch FHD+ LCD screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, the device boasts a resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Powering the Redmi 12 is the Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G88 12nm processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage (expandable). Running on Android 13 with MIUI 14, it houses a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, there's an 8MP front camera. The smartphone is equipped with a robust 5000mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging.

Pros

  • Bigger Display
  • Big battery
  • Multitasking

Cons

  • Build quality
  • Lots of bloatware
B0CDQBMRQS-1

2. Realme C55

Realme unveiled the C55 on March 28, 2023, as an affordable smartphone blending essential features with unique software capabilities in an elegant design. The 6.72-inch LCD screen offers full-HD+ resolution and a refreshing 90Hz rate. With a slim design measuring 7.89mm and weighing 189.5g, the Realme C55 features a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Running on a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, the Realme C55 operates on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. It sports a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is an 8-megapixel sensor. The phone boasts a 5000mAh battery and includes a 33W SuperVOOC wired charger.

Pros

  • Impressive design
  • Good battery life
  • Decent camera quality

Cons

  • Bloatware
  • Display could have been better
B0BZDSGDC1-2

3. Samsung Galaxy F13

Launched on June 22, 2022, the Samsung Galaxy F13 features a 6.60-inch touchscreen display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 850 processor and 4GB of RAM, it runs on Android 12. The phone boasts a triple camera setup on the rear, including a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. The front camera is an 8-megapixel sensor. With a 6000mAh battery and proprietary fast charging, it offers 64GB or 128GB of expandable storage via microSD card.

Pros

  • Good build quality
  • Bigger battery
  • Multitasking

Cons

  • Display could have been better
  • Bloatware
  • Slow charging
B0C24CWJ2K-3

4. Motorola G14

Launched on August 1, 2023, the Motorola G14 features a 6.50-inch touchscreen display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Powered by an octa-core Unisoc T616 processor and 4GB of RAM, it runs on Android 13. The phone boasts a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front camera is an 8-megapixel sensor. Running on My UX based on Android 13, it offers 128GB of expandable storage and is powered by a 5000mAh battery with proprietary fast charging.

Pros

  • Longer battery life
  • Excellent display
  • Impressive speakers

Cons

  • Slow processor
  • Camera could have been better
B0CF9K39VJ-4

5. Tecno Pova 5

Launched on June 29, 2023, the Tecno Pova 5 features a touchscreen display with a 90Hz refresh rate. With 8GB of RAM and a 6000mAh battery, it runs on HiOS 13 based on Android. The phone boasts a 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. Offering 256GB of inbuilt storage, it comes in Amber Gold, Hurricane Blue, and Mecha Black colors with connectivity options like Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C, along with a fingerprint sensor.

Pros

  • Fast charging
  • Good performance
  • Decent Camera quality

Cons

  • Overpriced
  • Selfie camera
  • Slow performance
B0CDYXMSLP-5

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Dec, 19:51 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Best budget smartphones of 2023 under 15000: From Redmi 12 to Tecno Pova 5, check now
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature
iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips
ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 5 unveils LEGO skins, Peter Griffin, and more in "Underground" season
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: PS5 Pro users could enjoy Grand Theft Auto 6 a year ahead of PC release
GTA 6
Potential GTA 6 gameplay and map details surface on TikTok ahead of official reveal
GTA 6
GTA 6: Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer date REVEALED by Rockstar Games; Check details now
GTA 6 trailer
GTA 6 trailer: Grand Theft Auto VI Tease of Dec. 5 Trailer Quickly Goes Viral
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon