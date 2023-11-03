Icon

Best Camera Phones: Google Pixel 8 to iPhone 15, check them all out here

Samsung to Apple, check out these 5 best camera phones available in the market.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 03 2023, 19:54 IST
Icon
iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6a to Galaxy S21 FE, check top 5 phone deals; Flipkart sale ENDS today
image caption
1/5 iPhone 13: Fan of iPhone? Look no place else! iPhone 13 is now priced at just Rs. 61999. Plus, you can opt for Rs. 2000 bank offers and up to Rs. 28000 exchange offer. With an A15 Bionic chipset and 12MP dual camera setup, the phone is worth it.  (Unsplash)
5 smartphones with best camera qualities
2/5 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: One of the most highlighted deals during the Flipkart sale, Galaxy S21 FE is priced at Rs. 29999 against the earlier listed price of Rs. 74999. Moreover, you can opt for up to Rs. 28000 exchange offer to further decrease the price. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 Google Pixel 6a: Launched at Rs. 43999, the Google Pixel 6a is now available with a flat 31% discount during the sale. You can nab it for just Rs. 27999. Plus, bank offers and exchange deal.  (HT Tech)
5 smartphones with best camera qualities
4/5 Samsung Galaxy S22: Samsung Galaxy S22 can now be purchased starting at Rs. 50229 against Flipkart's earlier price listing at Rs. 85999. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and boasts a 50MP + 10MP + 12MP camera setup at the back.  (Samsung)
5 smartphones with best camera qualities
5/5 Google Pixel 7: The flagship Google Pixel 7 price has now dropped under Rs. 50000. Yes, during the sale, you can find it for just Rs. 49999. Moreover, there is Rs. 1000 benefit on SBI credit cards and up to Rs. 31000 off via exchange offer.  (Google)
5 smartphones with best camera qualities
icon View all Images
Try out these 5 smartphones with best camera qualities and Night photography. (Google )

Best Camera Phones: With the increasing popularity of social media platforms, everyone today wants a good camera phone in order to post photos - selfies or others. Ideally, a good camera phone should be able to take clear high-definition pictures, should have a good night view mode, and more. The festive season is also almost here. So, if you too are looking for such a smartphone, there are various options available in the market. From Samsung to Apple, Check out some of the best camera phones available in the market.

OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G (Silvery Grey, 256 GB)

This smartphone comes with Pro Power in portrait mode. You can take ultra-clear pictures with this professional-level photography camera. It features a 50 MP main camera with OIS, telephoto portrait mode with 64 MP OIS camera, a 112-degree ultra-wide angle camera, and a 32 MP ultra-clear selfie camera with autofocus features. It comes With magnified image resolution across various portrait focal points. The optical coating and large sensor of this smartphone offer clear photography in any lighting condition. This smartphone features 3X optical zoom, 120X digital zoom, ALD coating, and is OIS-supported. The maximum Retail Price of this smartphone is Rs. 59999.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8 comes 50MP + 12MP rear camera and a 10.5MP Front Camera. This smartphone now comes with Magic Editor in Google Photos, which you can use to custom edits and studio-quality enhancements to any photo. You can improve lighting and background, and even move a subject, with just a few taps. Camera features such as Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Real Tone add real excitement to this premium smartphone. The Maximum Retail Price of this smartphone is Rs. 75999.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G features 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. It stands out with its Night Mode for exceptional low-light photography and a remarkable 200MP camera, the highest camera resolution on a phone. This smartphone is said to excel in capturing smooth videos with Video Stabilization. Apart from this, it comes with a built-in S Pen for writing, drawing, and creating content. The Maximum Retail Price of this smartphone is Rs.149999.

B0BTYWFXKC-1

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

B0BDJDZ7RH-2

(128 GB)

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with Always-On and ProMotion. It includes a 48MP Main Camera for high-resolution photography, Cinematic mode in 4K Dolby Vision, and Action mode for smooth videos. It comes 3200mAh battery life and up to 23 hours of video playback, which ensures extended usability. The device also incorporates vital safety technology, including Crash Detection. The Maximum Retail Price of this smartphone is Rs.129900.

Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB)

In case you want an iPhone but a cheaper one than a Pro model, then try this out. We all know that the iPhone is known for its camera capabilities. Apple iPhone 15, with 128GB of storage, features a 48MP Main Camera and a 2X optical-quality Telephoto lens for high-resolution photography. It offers next-generation portraits with the ability to shift the focus between subjects even after taking the shot. Powered by the A16 Bionic chip, it supports computational photography. It also offers great all-day battery life. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs.79900.

B0CHX2F5QT-3

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Nov, 19:54 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Best Camera Phones: Google Pixel 8 to iPhone 15, check them all out here
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: 5 groundbreaking features seen in leaked footage
Fortnite No Build Mode
Fortnite Chapter 4: New season coming! Here is what to expect and the release date
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From police recognition to fences, features it could borrow from Red Dead Redemption 2
Apple Arcade to include 8 new games such as Knotwords +, Football Manager 2024 Touch, and more. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg
Apple Arcade brings 8 games! Football Manager 2024 Touch to Sonic Dream Team, check all that’s new
GTA 6
GTA 6 set to redefine reality with innovative character animations!
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon