Best Camera Phones: Google Pixel 8 to iPhone 15, check them all out here

Best Camera Phones: With the increasing popularity of social media platforms, everyone today wants a good camera phone in order to post photos - selfies or others. Ideally, a good camera phone should be able to take clear high-definition pictures, should have a good night view mode, and more. The festive season is also almost here. So, if you too are looking for such a smartphone, there are various options available in the market. From Samsung to Apple, Check out some of the best camera phones available in the market.

OPPO Reno10 Pro+ 5G (Silvery Grey, 256 GB)

This smartphone comes with Pro Power in portrait mode. You can take ultra-clear pictures with this professional-level photography camera. It features a 50 MP main camera with OIS, telephoto portrait mode with 64 MP OIS camera, a 112-degree ultra-wide angle camera, and a 32 MP ultra-clear selfie camera with autofocus features. It comes With magnified image resolution across various portrait focal points. The optical coating and large sensor of this smartphone offer clear photography in any lighting condition. This smartphone features 3X optical zoom, 120X digital zoom, ALD coating, and is OIS-supported. The maximum Retail Price of this smartphone is Rs. 59999.

Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8 comes 50MP + 12MP rear camera and a 10.5MP Front Camera. This smartphone now comes with Magic Editor in Google Photos, which you can use to custom edits and studio-quality enhancements to any photo. You can improve lighting and background, and even move a subject, with just a few taps. Camera features such as Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Real Tone add real excitement to this premium smartphone. The Maximum Retail Price of this smartphone is Rs. 75999.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G features 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. It stands out with its Night Mode for exceptional low-light photography and a remarkable 200MP camera, the highest camera resolution on a phone. This smartphone is said to excel in capturing smooth videos with Video Stabilization. Apart from this, it comes with a built-in S Pen for writing, drawing, and creating content. The Maximum Retail Price of this smartphone is Rs.149999.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

(128 GB)

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with Always-On and ProMotion. It includes a 48MP Main Camera for high-resolution photography, Cinematic mode in 4K Dolby Vision, and Action mode for smooth videos. It comes 3200mAh battery life and up to 23 hours of video playback, which ensures extended usability. The device also incorporates vital safety technology, including Crash Detection. The Maximum Retail Price of this smartphone is Rs.129900.

Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB)

In case you want an iPhone but a cheaper one than a Pro model, then try this out. We all know that the iPhone is known for its camera capabilities. Apple iPhone 15, with 128GB of storage, features a 48MP Main Camera and a 2X optical-quality Telephoto lens for high-resolution photography. It offers next-generation portraits with the ability to shift the focus between subjects even after taking the shot. Powered by the A16 Bionic chip, it supports computational photography. It also offers great all-day battery life. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs.79900.

