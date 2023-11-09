Icon

Best camera phones: Top 5 picks to capture perfect Diwali moments

Capture the festive magic with these 5 best camera phones this Diwali! From Realme's powerhouse to Samsung's flagship, these phones ensure stunning photos and videos for your Diwali celebrations.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 09 2023, 19:47 IST
Best camera phones to capture your Diwali moments in stunning detail. (Pexels)

Diwali is here, and what better way to capture the joyous moments than with a fantastic camera phone! Smartphones these days offer incredible photo and video quality without you having to break the bank to get it. If you're on the lookout for the best camera phones for this Diwali, check out these top five picks.

1. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G

The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is a camera powerhouse with a 200MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro sensor. Its 32MP selfie camera ensures stunning pictures from every angle. The phone also features a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display for a delightful viewing experience. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 octa-core chip, it guarantees smooth multitasking. With a 5,000mAh battery and 100W fast charging, you won't miss a moment!

2. Motorola Edge 40

For a premium mid-range camera smartphone, consider the Motorola Edge 40. Its 6.55-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution promises vibrant visuals. The MediaTek Dimensity 8020 octa-core processor ensures a seamless performance. The 50MP + 13MP rear and 32MP front camera setup captures memorable shots. With 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 4,400mAh battery with fast charging, it's a top contender.

3. Poco F5 5G

Poco F5 5G continues the tradition of delivering powerful specs at an affordable price. Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 processor, it guarantees flawless performance. The 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display is perfect for immersive viewing and gaming. The phone boasts a versatile 64MP + 8MP + 2MP triple rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera.

4. Samsung Galaxy S22

For a flagship premium experience, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is a stellar choice. It features a dynamic 6.1-inch AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip powers its impressive camera system—50MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto lens. With a premium glass-metal body, IP68 rating, one UI interface, and a 3,700mAh battery with fast charging, it's a complete flagship package.

5. Motorola G54 5G

Motorola's G-series strikes the perfect balance between performance and affordability, and the Moto G54 5G is no exception. Its glass sandwich design and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 paired with up to 12GB RAM ensure a smooth performance. The 50MP + 8MP dual rear setup and 16MP selfie sensor capture amazing photos. The 6.5-inch FHD+ display is ideal for videos and games, backed by a large 5,000mAh battery with Android 13 support.

Capture your best Diwali memories in style with these incredible camera phones.

09 Nov, 19:47 IST
