Best camera phones under 20000: Check Samsung Galaxy A23, Lava Agni 2, iQOO Z7s, more

A top-camera smartphone on a limited budget is not easy to find. Nowadays, the best camera features are found in premium smartphones, however, their prices are too high. But some brands also try to bring their premium feature to budget smartphones so all types of users can explore their passion for photography and they can improve their skills through their smartphones. If you are looking for such a smartphone, then check out this list of 5 best camera phones under 20000.

Camera phones under 20000

Samsung Galaxy A23:The smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. For Photography, It features a 50 MP OIS quad camera with a digital zoom of up to 10x. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Octa-Core processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. It is backed with a 5000 mAh battery and 25W fast charging support.

Lava Agni 2: It sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ Curved Amoled display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Lava Agni 2 features a 50MP quad camera with 8MP ultrawide, 2MP Macro and 2MP Depth camera along with a 16MP selfie camera that captures amazing quality pictures. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 6nm processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It is backed by ‎a 4700mAh battery and a superfast 66W charge.

iQOO Z7s: The smartphone features a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1300 nits peak local brightness and up to 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features a 64MP OIS Ultra Stable Camera, a 2MP Bokeh camera and a 16MP front camera which captures sharp images. Its camera features include Ultra Stabilization video recording, Micro Movie Mode, Dual View Video, Night Mode, Portrait mode, Double Exposure, and more. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 processor and 4500 mAh battery.

Poco X5 Pro: The smartphone comes with an impressive 108MP main camera and a sharp 16MP selfie camera. It's equipped with a Snapdragon 778G chip paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display has a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers a large 5000mAh battery and includes a 67W charger for quick charging.

Oppo A79: The smartphone features a 50MP AI rear camera, 2MP Portrait and an 8MP Front Camera which captures detailed images. It sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is backed with a 5000 mAh Battery and 33W SUPERVOOC charging. It comes with 8 GB RAM and 128GB internal storage to keep all your images.

