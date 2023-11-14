Icon

Best camera phones under 20000: Check Samsung Galaxy A23, Lava Agni 2, iQOO Z7s, more

Are you a photographer looking for the best camera phones under 20000? Check out Samsung Galaxy A23, Lava Agni 2, iQOO Z7s, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 14 2023, 11:03 IST
Icon
Vivo phones under 15000: Check out the top 5 models
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
1/6 Vivo phones under 15000: Gone are the days when only a few smartphones were available. Thanks to new technology, smartphone brands can now offer lots of great features at affordable prices. The big phone companies are now focusing on making mid-range smartphones, and the category of phones under 15000 is one of the most competitive. These phones have impressive hardware, sleek designs, and long-lasting batteries, making them great value for your money. If you are thinking about getting a new Vivo phone, we have put together a list for you. So, check out the top 5 Vivo phones under 15000 with powerful features. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 1. Vivo T1 44W: If you want a phone that charges super fast, the Vivo T1 44W is a great choice. It supports 44W fast charging, which means it can fill up half of its 5000mAh battery in just 28 minutes. Other features of the Vivo T1 44W include a 6.44-inch FullHD AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage (you can expand it up to 1TB), 50-megapixel triple cameras, and a 16-megapixel front camera. (Amazon)
image caption
3/6 2. Vivo Y21G: The Vivo Y21G has a 6.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It comes with a MediaTek Helio G70 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. The Y21G supports 18W fast charging and has a 5000mAh battery. However, you should check out its processor and camera performance to get a better idea about its capabilities. (Amazon)
image caption
4/6 3. Vivo U20: The Vivo U20 has a 6.53-inch touchscreen display and runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM. It also has a 5000mAh lithium-ion battery with 18W fast charging support. The U20 features an AI triple rear camera (16MP + 8MP + 2MP) and a 16MP selfie camera. With the Snapdragon 675 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, the Vivo U20 is a good choice for gamers. (Amazon)
image caption
5/6 4. Vivo Y16: The Vivo Y16 comes with a 13MP+2MP rear camera setup and a 5MP front camera. Its 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display provides clear and immersive visuals. The phone has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, along with 10W fast charging for its 5000mAh battery, ensuring long battery life. (Vivo)
image caption
6/6 5. Vivo Y17s: The Vivo Y17s features 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It comes with an 8MP front camera and a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor for creating bokeh effects. This smartphone has a 6.56-inch display, supports 15W fast charging, and is equipped with a 5000mAh battery. Now you have the scoop on some of the best Vivo phones under 15,000. You can choose the one that suits your needs the best. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
icon View all Images
Check out the best camera phones under 20000 from top brands like Samsung, Oppo, Lava, iQOO, and more. (Amazon)

A top-camera smartphone on a limited budget is not easy to find. Nowadays, the best camera features are found in premium smartphones, however, their prices are too high. But some brands also try to bring their premium feature to budget smartphones so all types of users can explore their passion for photography and they can improve their skills through their smartphones. If you are looking for such a smartphone, then check out this list of 5 best camera phones under 20000.

Camera phones under 20000

Samsung Galaxy A23:The smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. For Photography, It features a 50 MP OIS quad camera with a digital zoom of up to 10x. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Octa-Core processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. It is backed with a 5000 mAh battery and 25W fast charging support.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BS193NXQ-1

Lava Agni 2: It sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ Curved Amoled display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Lava Agni 2 features a 50MP quad camera with 8MP ultrawide, 2MP Macro and 2MP Depth camera along with a 16MP selfie camera that captures amazing quality pictures. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 6nm processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It is backed by ‎a 4700mAh battery and a superfast 66W charge.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

B0C467KFNM-2

iQOO Z7s: The smartphone features a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1300 nits peak local brightness and up to 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features a 64MP OIS Ultra Stable Camera, a 2MP Bokeh camera and a 16MP front camera which captures sharp images. Its camera features include Ultra Stabilization video recording, Micro Movie Mode, Dual View Video, Night Mode, Portrait mode, Double Exposure, and more. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 processor and 4500 mAh battery.

B07WFNTGLL-3

Poco X5 Pro: The smartphone comes with an impressive 108MP main camera and a sharp 16MP selfie camera. It's equipped with a Snapdragon 778G chip paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display has a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers a large 5000mAh battery and includes a 67W charger for quick charging.

B0BZDTM6X1-4

Oppo A79: The smartphone features a 50MP AI rear camera, 2MP Portrait and an 8MP Front Camera which captures detailed images. It sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is backed with a 5000 mAh Battery and 33W SUPERVOOC charging. It comes with 8 GB RAM and 128GB internal storage to keep all your images.

B0CL53S126-5

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Nov, 11:03 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Best camera phones under 20000: Check Samsung Galaxy A23, Lava Agni 2, iQOO Z7s, more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: All the tools, weapons in Grand Theft Auto 6
Nintendo
Nintendo Has a Silent Problem With ‘Zelda’ Film
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer announcement sparks frenzy about release window
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: What could Grand Theft Auto 6’s open world look like?
Call of Duty
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III draws harsh reviews after rushed development
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon