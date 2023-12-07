Icon

Best camera smartphones of 2023: Apple, Samsung to Google, check out the top 5

Choosing the perfect camera smartphone can be confusing in the ocean of devices available in the market. So, check out the 5 best camera smartphones of 2023, including the likes of iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Google Pixel 8 Pro, and more.

By: HT TECH
Dec 07 2023, 16:18 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max
The iPhone 15 Pro Max is one of the best camera smartphones of 2023. Know which other devices make the best camera smartphones of 2023 list. (Unsplash)

Smartphones have evolved over the years, and now these devices offer much more functionality than just making calls. Smartphone cameras have been one of the top beneficiaries of this evolution, so much so, that cameras are one of the most important features to consider while purchasing a smartphone. Having a good camera smartphone is essential if you're someone who loves photography or takes frequent snapshots. While all smartphones now come with dual or triple camera systems, choosing the perfect one can be confusing in the ocean of smartphones available in the market. So, check out the 5 best camera smartphones of 2023, including the likes of iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and more.

1. iPhone 15 Pro Max

One sure-shot candidate in the best camera smartphones of 2023 list is the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple's flagship smartphone. It has a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor at the back. It gets a new 5X telephoto lens at 120mm. The other cameras include a 12MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and it is considered one of the best camera smartphones in the market. It is powered by the new A17 Pro SoC under the hood. It is the company's fastest mobile chip yet. Apple has also started offering console games on the device, with Resident Evil Village already available on the App Store, and games like Death Stranding on the way. It sports a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display on the front with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate.

2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the company's flagship device and is one of the best camera smartphones out there. At the back, there is a quad camera setup, which is headlined by a 200MP shooter that features astrophotography, meaning you can even take snapshots of the Moon! It also features improved video stabilization with 2X wider OIS. There's a 12MP selfie shooter on the front. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, one of the most powerful chipsets available, paired with Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 OS and a 2X AMOLED display.

3. Xiaomi 13 Pro

The Xiaomi 13 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Leica wide lens, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultrawide lens. The primary camera is a Sony IMX989 sensor, while it also gets a 75mm Leica telephoto camera. The camera system is backed by the Xiaomi Imaging Engine. On the front, you get a 32MP selfie shooter. The device also features a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with LPDDR5X RAM.

4. Google Pixel 8 Pro

The Google Pixel 8 Pro features a triple camera setup at the back with a primary 50MP Octa PD wide camera, 48MP Quad PD ultrawide camera, and 48MP Quad PD telephoto camera. The latter camera supports Super Res zoom up to 30X, as well as 5x telephoto optical zoom. Over the years, Google has put emphasis on AI with its Pixel series. The Pixel 8 Pro's camera has several AI features such as Audio Magic Eraser, Magic Editor, Video Boost, AI Noise Reduction, Zoom Enhance, and Best Take. It sports a 6.7-inch Super Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Pixel 8 Pro gets the new Tensor G3 SoC with the Titan M2 Security Coprocessor and 12GB RAM. These top-of-the-line features help the Pixel 8 Pro stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the best camera smartphones of 2023.

5. iQOO 11

The iQOO 11 gets a triple camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary camera, 13MP telephoto camera, and 8MP ultrawide sensor. The primary sensor features GN5 OIS ultra-sensing technology, whereas the telephoto sensor supports 2X optical zoom. There's also a 16MP selfie camera on the front. All these features make it a great camera smartphone. The iQOO 11 gets a 6.7-inch 2K E6 LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and comes with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage.

07 Dec, 16:18 IST
