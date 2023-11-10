Icon

Best Gaming phones: From Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to Apple iPhone 15 Pro, check out these amazing smartphones

Best gaming phones: Unleash your gaming passion With the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, iPhone 15 Pro, Google Pixel 8 Pro, and more. Find out detailed features and prices.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 10 2023, 12:52 IST
From iPhone 15 Pro to Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G, there are various high-end gaming smartphones available in the market. (Samsung)

Best gaming phones: Are you a gaming enthusiast and crazy about playing online games? Online gaming requires a smartphone with a good display, processor, and extraordinary battery life. If you are not able to decide which smartphone to buy for your gaming passion, then don't think too much. We have got you covered. We have made a list of 5 best gaming phones. Check out the features and prices below:

OnePlus 11 5G

The camera setup of this smartphone includes a 50MP main camera with OIS support, a 48MP ultrawide camera with a wide field of view, and a 32MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. It comes with a 16MP front camera along with EIS support. It features various camera modes like PRO, PANO, and NIGHT. For gaming enthusiasts it has a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED QHD display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus delivers a vibrant visual experience which is complemented by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 8GB RAM for smooth performance. It boasts a 5000mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC charging. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs.56999.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BQJMRXQV-1

Apple iPhone 15 Pro

This smartphone boasts a titanium design and a Ceramic Shield front for durability. It comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion enhances graphics performance, and the A17 Pro chip ensures efficient, immersive gaming with excellent battery life. The pro camera system includes 7 lenses, featuring a 48MP main camera for high-resolution photos. The customizable action button adds a convenient touch to the user experience. This smartphone is priced at Rs.134900.

B0CHX2DRGV-2

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G

This premium smartphone features a Pro-grade Camera system that captures bright photos with Nightography in low light, and the Wide-angle Camera boasts an impressive 200MP resolution. It features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for smooth gaming without compromising battery life. The Maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs.149999.

B0BT9CXXXX-3

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

This smartphone features a 48MP main camera that supports 4K Dolby Vision cinematic mode, and the Action mode ensures steady videos. It features Action mode for smooth, steady, handheld videos and all-day battery life and up to 29 hours of video playback. The maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs.189900.

B0BDJPZ4RC-4

Google Pixel 8 Pro

This smartphone features a Tensor G3 Processor with 12GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display provides vibrant visuals, and the 50MP + 48MP + 48MP camera setup ensures high-quality photos. It boasts a robust 5050mAh battery that powers the device. The maximum retail price of a smartphone is Rs.106999.

First Published Date: 10 Nov, 12:52 IST
