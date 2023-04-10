Best iPhone 12 price cut? Amazon, Flipkart, Croma to Apple Store, check them all out

Where is the best Apple iPhone 12 price cut available? There are several ecommerce platforms from where you can grab the phone with amazing discounts. From Apple Store, Amazon, Flipkart to JioMart, there are several places where you can look for the best deals, as the price of the phone after applying the offers on every platform varies. Notably, the Apple iPhone 12 is powered by A14 Bionic Chipset, 6.1 inch super retina XDR display, 12MP dual rear camera setup along with a 12MP selfie camera, and more. The phone not only offers great battery life but amazing performance. Now you can check the iPhone 12 prices and offers here.

iPhone 12 price cut on Apple Store

The 64GB storage variant of the Apple iPhone 12 is currently priced at Rs. 59900 on Apple Store. If you have an old smartphone in a good working condition to exchange, you can use it to get another off between Rs. 2200 and Rs. 57800 via trade-in. "Get 20000.00–57800.00 in credit when you trade in iPhone 11 or higher*," Apple Store stated. Meanwhile, eligible HDFC Bank card users can get up to Rs. 6000 instant savings on selected iPhone models. EMI option is available too.

iPhone 12 price cut on Flipkart

The Apple iPhone 12 (64GB storage variant) is available on Flipkart at a discount of 9 percent for Rs. 53999. While, if you opt for exchange, you can get another up to Rs. 30000 off. That is, by combining both the discount and maximum exchange benefit, the price of the iPhone 12 can reduce to Rs. 23999. Flipkart has also informed that people can get extra Rs. 3000 off in exchange of select models. Bank offers are being provided too.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

iPhone 12 price cut on Amazon

The cost of the iPhone 12 is the same as that on Flipkart- Rs. 53999 (on discount). While, here on exchange, you save up to Rs. 28000 more. Customers of HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, and HSBC can take advantage of bank offers too.

B08L5TGWD1

iPhone 12 price cut on Croma

You will have to pay Rs. 55990 to get the 64GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 on Croma. Like other ecommerce platforms, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers here too.

iPhone 12 price drop on JioMart

The 64GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 will cost you Rs. 57400 on JioMart. Though, JioMart is not offering any exchange offer, you can opt for bank offers and EMI to get the phone.