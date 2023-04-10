Best iPhone 12 price cut? Amazon, Flipkart, Croma to Apple Store, check them all out

iPhone 12 price cut has been rolled out by several ecommerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, JioMart, and more. Even Apple Store has an offer.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 10 2023, 13:56 IST
iPhone 15: 5 things that are tipped to be rolled out on launch
image caption
1/5 USB-C port: All four iPhone 15 models are tipped to feature a USB-C port while replacing the years-old Lightning port. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
2/5 Dynamic Island arrival: Unlike iPhone 14 series, Apple is expected to bring the Dynamic Island to the standard variants of the iPhone 15 lineup too. This will be a big upgrade that will completely ditch the notch display from the flagship iPhone series. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 48MP camera: Apple analysts believe that the iPhone 15 will receive an upgraded camera similar to the Pro version while getting a 48MP upgrade from a 12MP primary camera. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Bigger display: So far, we have seen the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 with a display size of 6.1 inches. However, several leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 could feature a 6.2-inch display. Also, all iPhone 15 models are expected to get slightly curved bezels. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
5/5 A16 Bionic chipset: Last year, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus had to settle for the old A15 Bionic chipset, while the new A16 Bionic chipset was an exclusive on iPhone 14 Pro models. iPhone 15 is expected to get an A16 Bionic chipset. (Divya / HT Tech)
iPhone 12
View all Images
Nab the iPhone 12 at a cheaper rate today. Check offers on Amazon, Flipkart, Apple Store, and more. (Unsplash)

Where is the best Apple iPhone 12 price cut available? There are several ecommerce platforms from where you can grab the phone with amazing discounts. From Apple Store, Amazon, Flipkart to JioMart, there are several places where you can look for the best deals, as the price of the phone after applying the offers on every platform varies. Notably, the Apple iPhone 12 is powered by A14 Bionic Chipset, 6.1 inch super retina XDR display, 12MP dual rear camera setup along with a 12MP selfie camera, and more. The phone not only offers great battery life but amazing performance. Now you can check the iPhone 12 prices and offers here.

iPhone 12 price cut on Apple Store

The 64GB storage variant of the Apple iPhone 12 is currently priced at Rs. 59900 on Apple Store. If you have an old smartphone in a good working condition to exchange, you can use it to get another off between Rs. 2200 and Rs. 57800 via trade-in. "Get 20000.00–57800.00 in credit when you trade in iPhone 11 or higher*," Apple Store stated. Meanwhile, eligible HDFC Bank card users can get up to Rs. 6000 instant savings on selected iPhone models. EMI option is available too.

iPhone 12 price cut on Flipkart

The Apple iPhone 12 (64GB storage variant) is available on Flipkart at a discount of 9 percent for Rs. 53999. While, if you opt for exchange, you can get another up to Rs. 30000 off. That is, by combining both the discount and maximum exchange benefit, the price of the iPhone 12 can reduce to Rs. 23999. Flipkart has also informed that people can get extra Rs. 3000 off in exchange of select models. Bank offers are being provided too.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 12 price cut on Amazon

The cost of the iPhone 12 is the same as that on Flipkart- Rs. 53999 (on discount). While, here on exchange, you save up to Rs. 28000 more. Customers of HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, and HSBC can take advantage of bank offers too.

B08L5TGWD1

iPhone 12 price cut on Croma

You will have to pay Rs. 55990 to get the 64GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 on Croma. Like other ecommerce platforms, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers here too.

iPhone 12 price drop on JioMart

The 64GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 will cost you Rs. 57400 on JioMart. Though, JioMart is not offering any exchange offer, you can opt for bank offers and EMI to get the phone.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Apr, 13:52 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Best iPhone 12 price cut? Amazon, Flipkart, Croma to Apple Store, check them all out
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use

Trending Stories

pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets