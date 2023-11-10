Best phones under 10000: Check Redmi A2, Itel P55, Samsung Galaxy M13, more

When it comes to buying a smartphone, most people look for several important features that come within their budget. People who buy affordable smartphones look to meet their basic needs such as calling, messaging, photography, gaming and more. The idea is to land the best value-for-money deal that gives them the best features and that too within a budget. If you are also looking for such feature-filled phones under 10000, then check out the list below and make the right choice for yourself.

Phones under 10000

Redmi A2: The smartphone features a 6.52-inch display with a 120Hz touch sampling rate and 400nits peak brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 which has a maximum speed of 2.2GHz. It comes with 7GB RAM and 3GB Virtual RAM with 64GB internal storage. It features an 8MP dual camera and 5MP front camera. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with a 10W charger. The Redmi A2 also runs on the Android 13 version.

Itel P55: The Itel phone feature a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180 Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a Dimensity 6080 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It features a 50 MP AI dual camera and an 8MP selfie camera. It is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery and runs on the Android 13 version.

Samsung Galaxy M13: The Samsung Galaxy M13 features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display. It is powered by the Exynos 850 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It features a triple camera setup which consists of a 50MP primary camera, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP depth sensor and an 8MP front camera. The smartphone packs a 6000mAh battery. The company also promises two years of operating system upgrades to make the performance advanced.

Realme Narzo N53: This phone under 10000 sports a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 33W SUPERVOOC charge. For photography, it features a 50MP AI main camera and an 8MP front camera to capture amazing pictures.

Redmi 12C: It comes with a 6.71 HD+ display with Scratch resistant Glass and Oleophobic coating and 500nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charger. It is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and a 1GHz GPU for gaming. It features a 50MP dual camera and a 5MP front camera. It comes with 4GB RAM and 3GB virtual RAM along with 64GB internal storage.

Now that you have checked out the list of phones under 10000, decide which one best suits your needs and pick that one. Remember, Diwali deals will end soon.

