Icon

Best phones under 10000: Check Redmi A2, Itel P55, Samsung Galaxy M13, more

Looking for budget smartphones? Check out these best phones under 10000 from top brands such as Realme, Samsung, Redmi and more. With Diwali almost here, you won't have to pay too much either.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 10 2023, 11:17 IST
Icon
Vivo phones under 15000: Check out the top 5 models
Samsung Galaxy M13
1/6 Vivo phones under 15000: Gone are the days when only a few smartphones were available. Thanks to new technology, smartphone brands can now offer lots of great features at affordable prices. The big phone companies are now focusing on making mid-range smartphones, and the category of phones under 15000 is one of the most competitive. These phones have impressive hardware, sleek designs, and long-lasting batteries, making them great value for your money. If you are thinking about getting a new Vivo phone, we have put together a list for you. So, check out the top 5 Vivo phones under 15000 with powerful features. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 1. Vivo T1 44W: If you want a phone that charges super fast, the Vivo T1 44W is a great choice. It supports 44W fast charging, which means it can fill up half of its 5000mAh battery in just 28 minutes. Other features of the Vivo T1 44W include a 6.44-inch FullHD AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage (you can expand it up to 1TB), 50-megapixel triple cameras, and a 16-megapixel front camera. (Amazon)
image caption
3/6 2. Vivo Y21G: The Vivo Y21G has a 6.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It comes with a MediaTek Helio G70 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. The Y21G supports 18W fast charging and has a 5000mAh battery. However, you should check out its processor and camera performance to get a better idea about its capabilities. (Amazon)
image caption
4/6 3. Vivo U20: The Vivo U20 has a 6.53-inch touchscreen display and runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM. It also has a 5000mAh lithium-ion battery with 18W fast charging support. The U20 features an AI triple rear camera (16MP + 8MP + 2MP) and a 16MP selfie camera. With the Snapdragon 675 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, the Vivo U20 is a good choice for gamers. (Amazon)
image caption
5/6 4. Vivo Y16: The Vivo Y16 comes with a 13MP+2MP rear camera setup and a 5MP front camera. Its 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display provides clear and immersive visuals. The phone has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, along with 10W fast charging for its 5000mAh battery, ensuring long battery life. (Vivo)
image caption
6/6 5. Vivo Y17s: The Vivo Y17s features 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It comes with an 8MP front camera and a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor for creating bokeh effects. This smartphone has a 6.56-inch display, supports 15W fast charging, and is equipped with a 5000mAh battery. Now you have the scoop on some of the best Vivo phones under 15,000. You can choose the one that suits your needs the best. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy M13
icon View all Images
From Redmi A2, Itel P55 to Samsung Galaxy M13, check the list of best phones under 10000. (Samsung)

When it comes to buying a smartphone, most people look for several important features that come within their budget. People who buy affordable smartphones look to meet their basic needs such as calling, messaging, photography, gaming and more. The idea is to land the best value-for-money deal that gives them the best features and that too within a budget. If you are also looking for such feature-filled phones under 10000, then check out the list below and make the right choice for yourself.

Phones under 10000

Redmi A2: The smartphone features a 6.52-inch display with a 120Hz touch sampling rate and 400nits peak brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 which has a maximum speed of 2.2GHz. It comes with 7GB RAM and 3GB Virtual RAM with 64GB internal storage. It features an 8MP dual camera and 5MP front camera. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with a 10W charger. The Redmi A2 also runs on the Android 13 version.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0C74KRMHW-1

Itel P55: The Itel phone feature a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180 Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a Dimensity 6080 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It features a 50 MP AI dual camera and an 8MP selfie camera. It is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery and runs on the Android 13 version.

B0CHJN2HNZ-2

Samsung Galaxy M13: The Samsung Galaxy M13 features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display. It is powered by the Exynos 850 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It features a triple camera setup which consists of a 50MP primary camera, 2MP macro camera, and 2MP depth sensor and an 8MP front camera. The smartphone packs a 6000mAh battery. The company also promises two years of operating system upgrades to make the performance advanced.

B0B4F2TTTS-3

Realme Narzo N53: This phone under 10000 sports a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 33W SUPERVOOC charge. For photography, it features a 50MP AI main camera and an 8MP front camera to capture amazing pictures.

B0C45N5VPT-4

Redmi 12C: It comes with a 6.71 HD+ display with Scratch resistant Glass and Oleophobic coating and 500nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charger. It is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and a 1GHz GPU for gaming. It features a 50MP dual camera and a 5MP front camera. It comes with 4GB RAM and 3GB virtual RAM along with 64GB internal storage.

B0BYN4D512-5

Now that you have checked out the list of phones under 10000, decide which one best suits your needs and pick that one. Remember, Diwali deals will end soon.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Nov, 11:17 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Best phones under 10000: Check Redmi A2, Itel P55, Samsung Galaxy M13, more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox Cursed Arena: Master combat, characters, and tactics in a dynamic gaming universe.
Roblox Cursed Arena: Quick tips for gameplay, combat tactics, characters, and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 Update: 5 Things We Know About Grand Theft Auto 6 Right Now
Google
Google’s ‘Project Hug’ Cast by Epic Games as App Market Power Crusade
Roblox
Roblox Bookings, Revenue Beat Estimates
GTA 5
Rockstar Games announces GTA 6! Know exciting details
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon