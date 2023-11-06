Best phones under 15000: Check Redmi Note 11T, Itel S23+, Samsung Galaxy M14, more

With new smartphone devices launching every day, it is hard to select the one that has advanced features, premium design and a good battery life. With so many options available, picking the right budget-friendly smartphone is not easy and one must explore their option before investing. Therefore, to help you with your smartphone research, we have found you the top phones under 15000 that will meet all your needs. Check out the list of smartphones below to help you make a decision.

Smartphone under 15000

Redmi Note 11T: The smartphone features a massive 6.6-inch FHD+Dot display with a 90Hz high refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 Octa-core 5G processor based on a 6nm process and paired with 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB internal storage. It sports a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP Ultra-wide camera and a 16 MP front camera. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging.

Itel S23+: The smartphone features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 240Hz ultra-high speed touch feedback. The smartphone supports 8GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. For smooth gaming, it is powered by a Unisoc T616 Octa-Core processor. It sports a 50MP AI dual rear camera and a 32MP front camera. In terms of lasting performance, it is backed with a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M14: The Samsung smartphone sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display. It is powered with Exynos 1330 Octa Core processor with a 5nm process. It runs on the latest Android 13 version. For photography, it has a 50MP triple-lens rear camera system with 2 MP depth and 2 MP Macro lens along with a 13 MP front camera. It is backed by a 6000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It has up to 25 hours of video playback time which ensures a full-day performance.

Realme Narzo 60: The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It features a dual camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. You get a 16MP selfie shooter on the front. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM coupled with 128GB internal storage. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery and 33W fast charging support. It is one such feature-packed smartphone that will fulfil all your needs.

Techno Pova 5 Pro: It features a 6.78-inch FHD+dot-in display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a Dimensity 6080 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It features a 50MP dual rear camera and a 16MP selfie camera. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery and 10W Reverse Charging support. It power-ups the device by 50 percent in just 15 minutes