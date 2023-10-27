Icon

Best phones under Rs. 20000: From Redmi to Samsung, pick top budget-friendly smartphones

Explore the best smartphones under Rs. 20000. From Redmi 12 to Samsung Galaxy M34, find the perfect budget-friendly phone for your loved ones this festive season.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 27 2023, 18:38 IST
Icon
From Redmi 12 5G to Lava Yuva 2 Pro, check out the top 5 Amazon deals on smartphones
image caption
1/5 Redmi 12 5G: Amazon is offering a 25% initial discount on Redmi 12 5G making its price drop to Rs. 11999 from Rs. 15999. Not just this, it also offers exchange discounts up to Rs. 10550. However, this depends upon various terms and conditions. The Redmi12 is powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 which is the segment’s first 4nm Octa-core processor with up to 2.2GHz speed. (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 Samsung Galaxy M14: On Amazon, you can get Galaxy M14 for just Rs. 14990 instead of Rs. 17990. The Galaxy M14 comes with a massive 6000 mAh battery that can last for up to 2 days without charging. (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power: Amazon is offering a massive 41% initial discount on Redmi 10 Power, which reduces its price from Rs. 18999 to Rs. 11248. Redmi 10 Power is powered by Snapdragon 680 chipset and a whopping 6000mAh battery. You will also be getting a dual rear camera setup with 50 MP + 2 MP and a 5MP front clicker. (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 realme narzo 50A: The realme narzo 50A is available on Amazon with a 25% initial discount that reduces its price to Rs. 10499 from Rs.13999. Customers can also get up to Rs.9900 off as an exchange deal depending on the resale value of the old device that you trade-in. (Realme)
smartphones
5/5 Lava Yuva 2 Pro: Amazon is offering a 20% initial discount on Lava Yuva 2 Pro due to which the price of the smartphone has dropped to Rs. 7999 from Rs.9999. It features a 2.3 Ghz Octa Core MTK Helio G37 Processor to perform all kinds of multitasking. (Amazon)
smartphones
icon View all Images
Top smartphones under Rs. 20000 - perfect gifts for this festive season. (Pexels)

The weather is perfectly cool nowadays and it's that time of year when festive joy fills the air, and the world lights up, celebrating in every way possible. That also means, this is the gifting season. Choosing the perfect gift can be a bit tricky with so many options out there. But what could be better than giving your loved ones a smartphone? It helps with daily tasks and keeps you connected, all without breaking the bank. Here are five great smartphone options under Rs. 20000.

1. Redmi 12 4G

Surprise your friends or family with the Redmi 12 4G. It boasts a 6.79-inch FHD+ display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has a 50 MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. Under the hood, it's powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and has a long-lasting 5000mAh battery. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is now available at just Rs. 9499 on Flipkart, down from the original price of Rs. 14999, thanks to discounts and bank offers.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0CDQBMRQS-1

2. Poco X5 Pro 5G

You can now grab the Poco X5 Pro 5G for just Rs. 18499 on Flipkart, a big drop from its original price of Rs. 25999. There are additional discounts of up to Rs. 1250 available with Kotak, RBL, and SBI bank offers. The phone features a 6.67-inch full HD+ display, a 5000mAh battery, and is powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset. It has a triple-camera setup with a 108 MP primary camera, an 8MP, and a 2MP camera. For selfies, there's a 16MP front camera.

B0BYSY2HD1-2

3. Moto G54

Moto G54 offers a stunning 30 Hz-120Hz FHD+ display, a powerful 50MP OIS Camera, and an impressive 6000mAh battery. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Chipset. You can choose from three beautiful colors: Pearl Blue, Mint Green, and Midnight Blue. The phone comes in two storage variants - 8GB+128GB, which is now priced at Rs. 13999, down from the original price of Rs. 17999.

B0CKLRV6X9-3

4. Realme 11 5G

Realme 11 5G, originally priced at Rs. 19999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, is now available for just Rs. 15999. It features a 108MP camera with 3x optical zoom and a 16MP selfie camera. The device comes with a 6.72-inch Dynamic Ultra Smooth Display with a 120Hz Refresh Rate and a large 5000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC charging support. Realme 11 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G Chipset.

B0CGF21RCY-4

5. Samsung Galaxy M34

Samsung's latest M-series device is a great choice for those looking for a mid-range phone that can last for nearly half a decade. It's powered by the Exynos 1280 chipset and boasts a massive 6,000mAh battery that can easily last all day, even for heavy users. While it may not offer the best performance or cameras for its price, the Galaxy M34 comes with the promise of 4 years of Android updates and 5 years of security patches, a feature no other smartphone in this price range currently offers. The Galaxy M34 starts at Rs. 18999, and you can save even more with bank offers.

B0CHJ4LQGV-5

In short, you have a range of great smartphone options under Rs. 20000 to choose from this festive season. So, make this festive season even more special by gifting your loved ones a smartphone they will love.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Oct, 18:38 IST
Home Mobile News Best phones under Rs. 20000: From Redmi to Samsung, pick top budget-friendly smartphones
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 widgets
Want to organize your iPhone 15 home screen? Know how to use widgets
iPhone
Rev up your iPhone charging speed and maximise battery life with these tips
WhatsApp tips
WhatsApp tips: How to manage storage on your phone
iPhone
Revamp your old iPhone! Get the Action Button just like the one on iPhone 15 Pro
pexels-anna-nekrashevich-6203795
Be a pro at work, here are 7 tips and apps to enhance your workplace presence

Editor’s Pick

Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?
Carl Sagan
Carl Sagan detected life on Earth 30 years ago – here’s how his experiment is helping us search for alien species today
AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From money laundering to vehicle hacking, check all the new gameplay systems
GTA V
GTA 6 to come to Nintendo Switch 2? New leak reveals Grand Theft Auto VI to be available on all platforms
Evil Within
Grab The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2 for FREE! Know where to get it
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Check rumoured gameplay mechanics of next Grand Theft Auto game
Spider-Man 2 sold over 2.5 million copies, becoming the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game.
Spider-Man 2 game creates huge PlayStation Studios sales record within just 24 hours!
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon