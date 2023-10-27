Best phones under Rs. 20000: From Redmi to Samsung, pick top budget-friendly smartphones

The weather is perfectly cool nowadays and it's that time of year when festive joy fills the air, and the world lights up, celebrating in every way possible. That also means, this is the gifting season. Choosing the perfect gift can be a bit tricky with so many options out there. But what could be better than giving your loved ones a smartphone? It helps with daily tasks and keeps you connected, all without breaking the bank. Here are five great smartphone options under Rs. 20000.

1. Redmi 12 4G

Surprise your friends or family with the Redmi 12 4G. It boasts a 6.79-inch FHD+ display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has a 50 MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. Under the hood, it's powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and has a long-lasting 5000mAh battery. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is now available at just Rs. 9499 on Flipkart, down from the original price of Rs. 14999, thanks to discounts and bank offers.

2. Poco X5 Pro 5G

You can now grab the Poco X5 Pro 5G for just Rs. 18499 on Flipkart, a big drop from its original price of Rs. 25999. There are additional discounts of up to Rs. 1250 available with Kotak, RBL, and SBI bank offers. The phone features a 6.67-inch full HD+ display, a 5000mAh battery, and is powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset. It has a triple-camera setup with a 108 MP primary camera, an 8MP, and a 2MP camera. For selfies, there's a 16MP front camera.

3. Moto G54

Moto G54 offers a stunning 30 Hz-120Hz FHD+ display, a powerful 50MP OIS Camera, and an impressive 6000mAh battery. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Chipset. You can choose from three beautiful colors: Pearl Blue, Mint Green, and Midnight Blue. The phone comes in two storage variants - 8GB+128GB, which is now priced at Rs. 13999, down from the original price of Rs. 17999.

4. Realme 11 5G

Realme 11 5G, originally priced at Rs. 19999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, is now available for just Rs. 15999. It features a 108MP camera with 3x optical zoom and a 16MP selfie camera. The device comes with a 6.72-inch Dynamic Ultra Smooth Display with a 120Hz Refresh Rate and a large 5000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC charging support. Realme 11 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G Chipset.

5. Samsung Galaxy M34

Samsung's latest M-series device is a great choice for those looking for a mid-range phone that can last for nearly half a decade. It's powered by the Exynos 1280 chipset and boasts a massive 6,000mAh battery that can easily last all day, even for heavy users. While it may not offer the best performance or cameras for its price, the Galaxy M34 comes with the promise of 4 years of Android updates and 5 years of security patches, a feature no other smartphone in this price range currently offers. The Galaxy M34 starts at Rs. 18999, and you can save even more with bank offers.

In short, you have a range of great smartphone options under Rs. 20000 to choose from this festive season. So, make this festive season even more special by gifting your loved ones a smartphone they will love.