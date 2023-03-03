    Trending News

    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more

    Searching for a smartphone to capture all your precious moments on Holi without it getting destroyed? From Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro Max to Google Pixel 7, check out the best water-resistant smartphones to buy on Holi.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 03 2023, 17:46 IST
    The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra offers IP68-rating for dust and water resistance.

    If you're searching the market for a smartphone that can record all your precious moments as you celebrate Holi without the fear of it getting wrecked by water, then there are a lot of options to choose from. Smartphones from various manufacturers like Apple, Samsung, Google and others offer high IP ratings which means the smartphone can withstand submersion into water up to a certain depth. Although no smartphone is completely waterproof, you can play Holi without the worry of your new smartphone getting wrecked.

    So, check out the best waterproof smartphones to buy on Holi among the likes of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, Google Pixel 7 Pro and more.

    1. iPhone 14 Pro Max - The iPhone 14 Pro Max is IP68-rated which means it can withstand submersion in water up to a maximum depth of 6 meters for up to 30 minutes. Despite other phones being IP68 rated too, the iPhone 14 Pro Max currently offers the highest water resistance rating in the market. It features a new “Dynamic Island” notch on a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is powered by the new A16 Bionic paired with up to 1TB storage. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a triple camera setup with a new 48MP camera at the back.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B0BDJH6GL8

    2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers IP68-rating which is currently the highest water and dust resistance rating. It can withstand submersion up to a maximum depth of 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes. The new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra combines the functionality of the Samsung Galaxy S series and Note series of smartphones. It features a massive 6.8-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The Galaxy S23 Ultra also features Samsung's S Pen which can be used to create doodles, edit photos, videos and so much more.

    B0BT9CXXXX

    3. Google Pixel 7 Pro – Google's flagship Pixel 7 Pro has IP68-rating for water and dust resistance, meaning it can withstand submersion up to a maximum depth of 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes. The Google Pixel 7 Pro features a stunning 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display. It is powered by the Tensor G2 chipset which promises faster Voice assistance: live translation, Google Assistant, and voice typing. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide camera.

    B0BDJ55SSD

    4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE – The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE also offers IP68-rating but at a price much lower than other flagships. It features a 6.4-inch super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. There's also a triple camera setup at the back and a 32MP selfie camera. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and comes with a 4500mAh battery.

    B09P7G7Y95

    5. Vivo X80 Pro – The Vivo X80 Pro comes with IP68-rating and can be submerged up to a maximum depth of 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes. The highlight of the Vivo X80 Pro is its quad camera system with the 50mm ZEISS Gimbal Portrait Camera which helps recreate innovative bokeh shapes in the background while making videos. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with 12GB RAM.

    B0BJ317GK1

    03 Mar, 17:46 IST
