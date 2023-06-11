Big bargain! Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price drops by MASSIVE 64% during Flipkart sale

Flipkart's Big Savings Days sale is back again! It is live for a limited time only, till June 14th. The sale offers some exclusive deals to get premium smartphones at affordable prices. One of these deals is available on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, which has witnessed a whopping discount being rolled out during this Flipkart sale.

However, you must be wondering if you should buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in 2023? Then you should know that Galaxy S20 FE boasts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 865 chipset, and a triple-camera setup featuring a 12MP primary lens with OIS, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. The phone is powered by a 4500mAh battery with 25W charging support. Plus, with the introduction of 5G services in India, this smartphone provides a cost-effective premium option without jeopardizing your savings.

So, if you have made up your mind to buy this smartphone, here is how much you can save on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut

According to the Flipkart listing, the retail price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is listed at Rs. 74999. However, currently, you can purchase it at an incredibly reduced price of only Rs. 26969, without needing to use any card offers or exchange deals. This translates to a remarkable flat discount of 64 percent on this particular Galaxy smartphone. It's worth noting that there is an additional secured Packaging Fee of Rs. 59, making the total cost Rs. 27028.

Bank offers: Not just that, you can get a discount of up to Rs. 1000 on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards. This means it will cost you just Rs. 26028. Similarly, Kotak Bank Credit cardholders can get up to Rs. 1000 on orders above Rs. 5000.

Also, you must note that this deal is available for the Cloud Mint colour variant, and other colour options may have different deals. So, if you are planning to get a new 5G smartphone without affecting your savings, theGalaxy S20 FE is one of the top deals that you can get.