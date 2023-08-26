Big Discount Alert! iPhone 14 price slashed on Amazon; full details here

If you want to buy a new smartphone, we've got an awesome deal for you on the iPhone 14.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 26 2023, 09:34 IST
iPhone 11, iPhone 12 to iPhone 14, check out the massive discounts on Flipkart
iPhone 13
1/5 Flipkart is offering a 14 % initial discount for iPhone 14. Earlier the price of the iPhone 14 on Flipkart was Rs.  79900 but with the initial discount, you can buy it for just Rs. 67999. You can further reduce the price by taking advantage of bank and exchange offers available on Flipkart. The Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. In iPhone 14 you get All-day battery life and up to 20 hours of video playback. (Apple)
2/5 Flipkart is offering a 14% initial discount making the price of the iPhone 13 reduce to Rs. 59999 from Rs. 69900. The deal doesn’t end here. You can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 by taking advantage of exchange and bank offers available on Amazon. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
iPhone 11
3/5 Flipkart has announced a price drop on iPhone 11 and it can be yours right now with the 4 percent discount. The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is originally priced at Rs. 43900 and can be yours for Rs. 41999 after the initial discount. iPhone 11 features A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine. (Apple)
Flipkart is offering a 13 % initial discount on iPhone 12, reducing its price to Rs. 51999 from Rs. 59900. The iPhone 12 is powered by A14 Bionic Chipset, a 6.1-inch super retina XDR display. It features a 12MP dual rear camera setup, a 12MP selfie camera, and more.
4/5 Flipkart is offering a 13 % initial discount on iPhone 12, reducing its price to Rs. 51999 from Rs. 59900. The iPhone 12 is powered by A14 Bionic Chipset, a 6.1-inch super retina XDR display. It features a 12MP dual rear camera setup, a 12MP selfie camera, and more. (Unsplash)
You can further reduce the price of the iPhones by taking advantage of exchange deals and bank offers available on Flipkart.
5/5 You can further reduce the price of the iPhones by taking advantage of exchange deals and bank offers available on Flipkart. (Apple)
iPhone 14
Grab the iPhone 14 at a huge discount on Amazon. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

Amazon has made the iPhone 14 much cheaper for you. The iPhone 14 is the latest top-of-the-line phone from Apple, and it was released in September 2022. In the HT Tech review, we found that "from performance to display capabilities, nothing really felt short." Let's see what this price drop means for you.

The iPhone 14 has a big 6.1-inch screen that looks amazing. It runs super fast thanks to the A15 Bionic chip, and it has 6GB of RAM to keep everything running smoothly. The back camera has two lenses, one for regular pictures and one for wide-angle shots, both 12 megapixels. The front camera, which you use for selfies, is also 12 megapixels.

Discount on iPhone 14

Amazon has made the iPhone 14 much cheaper, so it won't hurt your wallet too much. The regular price of the iPhone 14 with 128GB of storage was Rs. 79990, but now you can get it for just Rs. 67999. That's a big 15 percent discount!

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

But there's more good news! You can make the iPhone 14 even cheaper if you trade in your old phone or use certain bank cards.

Other Offers

If you have an old phone that you don't use anymore,Amazon will give you a special bonus to exchange it for the iPhone 14. They might give you up to Rs. 61000 off the price. But remember, the amount they give you depends on what kind of old phone you have and how good it still is. Also, don't forget to put in your area code to check if this offer is available near you.

Additionally, If you have a HSBC Credit Card, you can get an instant 5 percent off, up to Rs. 250.

So, if you're looking for a phone that's not too expensive, works really well, and has lots of good stuff, the iPhone 14 is a really good choice.

First Published Date: 26 Aug, 09:34 IST
