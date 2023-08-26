Big Discount Alert! iPhone 14 price slashed on Amazon; full details here

Amazon has made the iPhone 14 much cheaper for you. The iPhone 14 is the latest top-of-the-line phone from Apple, and it was released in September 2022. In the HT Tech review, we found that "from performance to display capabilities, nothing really felt short." Let's see what this price drop means for you.

The iPhone 14 has a big 6.1-inch screen that looks amazing. It runs super fast thanks to the A15 Bionic chip, and it has 6GB of RAM to keep everything running smoothly. The back camera has two lenses, one for regular pictures and one for wide-angle shots, both 12 megapixels. The front camera, which you use for selfies, is also 12 megapixels.

Discount on iPhone 14

Amazon has made the iPhone 14 much cheaper, so it won't hurt your wallet too much. The regular price of the iPhone 14 with 128GB of storage was Rs. 79990, but now you can get it for just Rs. 67999. That's a big 15 percent discount!

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

But there's more good news! You can make the iPhone 14 even cheaper if you trade in your old phone or use certain bank cards.

Other Offers

If you have an old phone that you don't use anymore,Amazon will give you a special bonus to exchange it for the iPhone 14. They might give you up to Rs. 61000 off the price. But remember, the amount they give you depends on what kind of old phone you have and how good it still is. Also, don't forget to put in your area code to check if this offer is available near you.

Additionally, If you have a HSBC Credit Card, you can get an instant 5 percent off, up to Rs. 250.

So, if you're looking for a phone that's not too expensive, works really well, and has lots of good stuff, the iPhone 14 is a really good choice.