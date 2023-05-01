Big Discount! Oppo K10 price cut by 32%! Save even more via Exchange offer on Flipkart

Flipkart is offering 31 percent off on the Oppo K10 5G leading to a massive price cut. Check offer details on Flipkart here.

Oppo K10 5G
Here is how you can bring down the cost of the Oppo K10 5G. (Oppo)

Looking for a budget friendly feature rich phone? You can nab the Oppo K10 5G with amazing price drop offers. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone is available on Flipkart with a massive discount of 32 percent along with exchange and bank offers. Notably, the device runs on Mediatek Dimensity 810 chipset, gets a 6.5 inch HD+ display, sports dual rear camera setup with a 48MP main camera and a front camera of 8MP. The phone also offers amazing battery life as it is equipped with a 5000mAh battery. Check Oppo K10 5G price drop offer details here.

Oppo K10 5G offers on Flipkart

The Oppo K10 5G worth Rs. 25999 has received a whopping 32 percent discount at its 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. With the help of the discount, the price of the device has come down to Rs. 17499 on Flipkart. Which means that you will be able to save Rs. 8500 on the phone by ordering it on Flipkart. Notably, it does not include exchange and bank offers.

You can avail the exchange and bank offers to further reduce the cost of the phone. If you have an old smartphone in a good working condition, you can exchange it to get up to Rs. 16500 further off on the Oppo K10 5G. Both the discount and exchange offer when combined can bring down the cost of the phone to Rs. 999. The only condition is you should get maximum benefit of the exchange offer.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Meanwhile, there are several bank offers too which you can opt for. The bank offers include- 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions, up to Rs. 750 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above; 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions, up to Rs. 1250 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above; extra Rs. 500 off on SBI Credit Card transactions on a Net Cart value of Rs. 25000 and above; Rs. 100 instant cashback on Paytm Wallet on minimum order value of Ra. 1000 which will be valid once per Paytm account; and more.

In order to avail the bank offers, you need to have the card of the bank on which the offer is being provided.

First Published Date: 01 May, 11:17 IST
