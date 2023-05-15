iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max to get much bigger displays

Apple may well be working round the clock to bring even bigger displays to iPhone with the iPhone 16 Pro variants, according to reports.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 15 2023, 09:20 IST
iPhone 16 Pro
View all Images
iPhone 16 series is not slated to launch until the Fall of next year. (Unsplash)

It has been an anxious wait for the iPhone 15 series so far for Apple fans as so much has been talked about what, may, or may not, be coming that it has bred a huge amount of uncertainty. But it's not just the iPhone 15 that is in the news. Recent reports have also hinted at what the iPhone 16 series may well offer. Although it isn't slated to launch until the fall of next year, Apple is reportedly already planning major changes to the iPhone 16 series.

Now, another report has hinted at yet another upgrade for the iPhone 16 series, but this one will be reserved for the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Display upgrade

According to a report by MacRumors, Apple analyst Ross Young has claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant will be introducing even bigger iPhones next year. Apple has been slowly making its iPhones bigger and bigger and Apple's 2011 flagship, the iPhone 4S, which had a mere 3.5-inch display, doesn't hold a candle to today's 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

But Young claims that Apple could go even bigger next year with a 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max. Meanwhile, the standard models are expected to maintain their current sizes. The specific measurements could be revealed at the Display Week conference that will be held in Los Angeles on May 23.

iPhone 16: Other expected features

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has claimed that Apple could be keeping solid-state buttons reserved for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Moreover, a previous report stated that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max could be dubbed the iPhone 16 Ultra and have features like a faster processor and additional camera improvements. There is talk that the Ultra will be an entirely new phone over and above the previous four.

It was also reported that Apple could even go ‘port-less' next year with the iPhone 16 Ultra ditching the USB Type-C port too. Like the Apple Watch Ultra, the iPhone 16 Ultra too is expected to be Apple's highest-end iPhone, offering some of the very best features, and it could be priced accordingly. Apple's current flagship, the iPhone 14 Pro Max currently starts at $1099, and it is likely that the iPhone 16 Ultra would be priced north of that.

First Published Date: 15 May, 09:20 IST
