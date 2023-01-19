Big leak! New Samsung Galaxy S23 price set to stay same as Galaxy S22

The latest Samsung Galaxy S23 price leak has some good news for fans! The price of the new phone on launch is likely to be same as that of the old Galaxy S22.

Samsung Galaxy S23 launch is still two weeks away and the latest report has likely leaked its price. From specs, features to models, almost everything has been revealed about the Galaxy S23 series. Now, telecom conglomerate Verizon's documents, posted to Reddit in the form of the specifications sheet, reveal that the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra are expected to be launched at a retail price of $799.99, $999.99 and $1199.99 respectively in the US. Yes, the cost is the same as the launch price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series!

Previous leaks had suggested that the new Samsung lineup would start at around $100 higher than the earlier series. However, the final confirmation of the price can be done only on the day of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch, which is going to be on February 1, 2023, during the Samsung Unpacked 2023 event.

However, the launch date for all three models on the spec sheet is February 17, 9to5Google says.

Apart from the price, the leaked image of Verizon confirms that the base model will start with 128GB storage paired with 8GB of RAM. While the S23 Plus and the top-end model of the series, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, are expected to start at 256GB of storage coupled with 8GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup leaks

Apart from price, the Galaxy S23 lineup is tipped to draw power from the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The major differences can be seen in terms of battery power, storage, and camera performance. The base and Plus models are tipped to feature a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto with 3 times zoom. On the other hand, the highly specced Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to bring a 200MP main camera accompanied by 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto lens with 3 times zoom, and another 10MP telephoto lens with 10 times zoom.