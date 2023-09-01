Big savings alert! Massive iPhone 12 price cut available on Flipkart now

Flipkart is offering a big discount on the iPhone 12, making it more affordable than ever. Check it out.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 01 2023, 21:59 IST
iPhone 13
1/5 Flipkart is offering a 14 % initial discount for iPhone 14. Earlier the price of the iPhone 14 on Flipkart was Rs.  79900 but with the initial discount, you can buy it for just Rs. 67999. You can further reduce the price by taking advantage of bank and exchange offers available on Flipkart. The Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. In iPhone 14 you get All-day battery life and up to 20 hours of video playback. (Apple)
2/5 Flipkart is offering a 14% initial discount making the price of the iPhone 13 reduce to Rs. 59999 from Rs. 69900. The deal doesn’t end here. You can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 by taking advantage of exchange and bank offers available on Amazon. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
3/5 Flipkart has announced a price drop on iPhone 11 and it can be yours right now with the 4 percent discount. The 64GB variant of the iPhone 11 is originally priced at Rs. 43900 and can be yours for Rs. 41999 after the initial discount. iPhone 11 features A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine. (Apple)
Flipkart is offering a 13 % initial discount on iPhone 12, reducing its price to Rs. 51999 from Rs. 59900. The iPhone 12 is powered by A14 Bionic Chipset, a 6.1-inch super retina XDR display. It features a 12MP dual rear camera setup, a 12MP selfie camera, and more.
4/5 Flipkart is offering a 13 % initial discount on iPhone 12, reducing its price to Rs. 51999 from Rs. 59900. The iPhone 12 is powered by A14 Bionic Chipset, a 6.1-inch super retina XDR display. It features a 12MP dual rear camera setup, a 12MP selfie camera, and more. (Unsplash)
5/5 You can further reduce the price of the iPhones by taking advantage of exchange deals and bank offers available on Flipkart. (Apple)
Grab your dream iPhone 12 at a discounted price on Flipkart. (Bloomberg)

Many people dream of owning an iPhone, but they often find the high price too daunting. Premium smartphones can be quite expensive and can strain your finances. However, there's a smart way to make it more affordable, and right now, there's a fantastic offer that can give you the premium iPhone 12 experience without breaking the bank. Flipkart is offering a fantastic discount on the iPhone 12, along with additional bank deals and exchange offers. Let's dive into the details.

Discount on iPhone 12

Flipkart has significantly reduced the price of the iPhone 12, making it much more accessible. The original price of the 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 was Rs. 59900. However,Flipkart has slashed the price, and you can now own this smartphone for just Rs. 50999, which is a 14 percent discount.

Other Offers

Flipkart is also offering a generous exchange bonus for the iPhone 12. You could get up to Rs. 50,000 off when you trade in your old smartphone. It's important to note that the actual discount depends on the model and condition of your old phone, which is determined by Flipkart's valuation system. Make sure to enter your Pincode to check if the exchange offer is available in your area.

Special Bank Offers

If you have an HDFC Bank Credit Card or Debit Card, you're in luck. Flipkart is giving customers a flat Rs. 2,000 instant discount on EMI transactions with these cards. Additionally, you can enjoy a 5 percent cashback on transactions made using the Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Don't miss out on this incredible deal for the iPhone 12 on Flipkart. It's a golden opportunity to own a premium smartphone without breaking the bank. Hurry and grab this offer while it lasts.

First Published Date: 01 Sep, 21:59 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets