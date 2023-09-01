Big savings alert! Massive iPhone 12 price cut available on Flipkart now

Many people dream of owning an iPhone, but they often find the high price too daunting. Premium smartphones can be quite expensive and can strain your finances. However, there's a smart way to make it more affordable, and right now, there's a fantastic offer that can give you the premium iPhone 12 experience without breaking the bank. Flipkart is offering a fantastic discount on the iPhone 12, along with additional bank deals and exchange offers. Let's dive into the details.

Discount on iPhone 12

Flipkart has significantly reduced the price of the iPhone 12, making it much more accessible. The original price of the 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 was Rs. 59900. However,Flipkart has slashed the price, and you can now own this smartphone for just Rs. 50999, which is a 14 percent discount.

Other Offers

Flipkart is also offering a generous exchange bonus for the iPhone 12. You could get up to Rs. 50,000 off when you trade in your old smartphone. It's important to note that the actual discount depends on the model and condition of your old phone, which is determined by Flipkart's valuation system. Make sure to enter your Pincode to check if the exchange offer is available in your area.

Special Bank Offers

If you have an HDFC Bank Credit Card or Debit Card, you're in luck. Flipkart is giving customers a flat Rs. 2,000 instant discount on EMI transactions with these cards. Additionally, you can enjoy a 5 percent cashback on transactions made using the Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Don't miss out on this incredible deal for the iPhone 12 on Flipkart. It's a golden opportunity to own a premium smartphone without breaking the bank. Hurry and grab this offer while it lasts.