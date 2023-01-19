Apple Iphone 12 256gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Apple iPhone 12 256GB Apple iPhone 12 256GB is a iOS v14 phone, available price is Rs 94,900 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (3.1 GHz, Dual core, Firestorm + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Icestorm) Processor, 2815 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 12 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 12 256GB now with free delivery.