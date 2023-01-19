 Apple Iphone 12 256gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Apple iPhone 12 256GB

    Apple iPhone 12 256GB

    Apple iPhone 12 256GB is a iOS v14 phone, available price is Rs 94,900 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (3.1 GHz, Dual core, Firestorm + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Icestorm) Processor, 2815 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 12 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 12 256GB now with free delivery.
    8
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Apple IPhone 12 256GB Price in India

    Apple IPhone 12 256GB price in India starts at Rs.94,900. The lowest price of Apple IPhone 12 256GB is Rs.79,990 on amazon.in.

    Apple Iphone 12 256gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 12 MP + 12 MP
    • 2815 mAh
    • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    • 12 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • 2815 mAh
    • No
    • Yes, Fast, 20W: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Single
    • 12 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(23 mm focal length, 3.6" sensor size)
    • Yes
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Dual Pixel autofocus
    • 3840x2160 @ 24 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • F2.2
    • 5 x Digital Zoom 2 x Optical Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.6
    • Continuos Shooting Burst mode
    • Yes, Retina Flash
    Design
    • Dust proof
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 6 meter), IP68
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 7.4 mm
    • 146.7 mm
    • 162 grams
    • Black, Blue, Green, Red, White
    • 71.5 mm
    Display
    • 86.89 %
    • 625 nits
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes
    • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    • Yes
    • 60 Hz
    • Yes
    • 19.5:9
    • 1170 x 2532 pixels
    • OLED
    • 457 ppi
    General
    • iPhone 12 256GB
    • October 18, 2020 (Official)
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Apple
    • No
    • iOS v14
    Multimedia
    • No
    • Lightning
    • No
    • Yes
    • Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ax/b/g/n, MIMO
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ax/b/g/n, MIMO
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N25 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N71 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 5 nm
    • 13.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    • Apple A14 Bionic
    • Hexa Core (3.1 GHz, Dual core, Firestorm + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Icestorm)
    • LPDDR4
    • Apple M14 motion
    • LPDDR4
    • Apple GPU (four-core graphics)
    Smart TV Features
    • 12 MP + 12 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • No
    • 256 GB
    • NVMe
    Apple Iphone 12 256gb