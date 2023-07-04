 Apple Iphone 12 Pro 512gb Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Apple Mobile Apple iPhone 12 Pro 512GB

Apple iPhone 12 Pro 512GB

Apple iPhone 12 Pro 512GB is a iOS v14 phone, available price is Rs 149,900 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core (3.1 GHz, Dual core, Firestorm + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Icestorm) Processor , 2815 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Apple iPhone 12 Pro 512GB from HT Tech. Buy Apple iPhone 12 Pro 512GB now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos
AppleIPhone12Pro512GB_Display_6.1inches(15.49cm)
AppleIPhone12Pro512GB_FrontCamera_12MP
AppleIPhone12Pro512GB_Ram_6GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35291/heroimage/140598-v3-apple-iphone-12-pro-512gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_AppleIPhone12Pro512GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35291/heroimage/140598-v3-apple-iphone-12-pro-512gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_AppleIPhone12Pro512GB_4
AppleIPhone12Pro512GB_Display_6.1inches(15.49cm)
AppleIPhone12Pro512GB_FrontCamera_12MP"
AppleIPhone12Pro512GB_Ram_6GB"
AppleIPhone12Pro512GB_3"
AppleIPhone12Pro512GB_4"
Key Specs
₹149,900
512 GB
6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
Hexa Core (3.1 GHz, Dual core, Firestorm + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Icestorm)
12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
12 MP
2815 mAh
iOS v14
6 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹149,900
512 GB
6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
2815 mAh
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 145,990 M.R.P. ₹159,900
Buy Now

Apple Phones Prices in India

Apple mobiles price in India starts from Rs.22,999. HT Tech has 109 Apple mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Apple mobiles price in India starts from Rs.22,999. HT Tech has 109 Apple mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.


Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Apple Iphone 12 Pro 512gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP
  • 12 MP
  • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
  • 2815 mAh
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes, Fast, 20W: 50 % in 30 minutes
  • No
  • 2815 mAh
Camera
  • F2.2
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • F1.6
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • Yes, Retina Flash
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Dual Pixel autofocus
  • Single
  • Yes
  • 12 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(23 mm focal length, 3.6" sensor size)
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • 3840x2160 @ 24 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
Design
  • 71.5 mm
  • 146.7 mm
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 6 meter), IP68
  • Gold, Silver, Graphite, Pacific Blue
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • 7.4 mm
  • 187 grams
  • Dust proof
Display
  • OLED
  • 800 nits
  • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
  • 1170 x 2532 pixels
  • Yes
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 86.89 %
  • Yes
  • 19.5:9
  • Yes
  • 457 ppi
General
  • iOS v14
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • No
  • iPhone 12 Pro 512GB
  • Apple
  • October 23, 2020 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • No
  • Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
  • Lightning
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ax), MIMO
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.0
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N25 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N71 / N77 / N78 / N79 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • Apple A14 Bionic
  • Hexa Core (3.1 GHz, Dual core, Firestorm + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Icestorm)
  • 64 bit
  • Apple GPU (four-core graphics)
  • 5 nm
  • 14.0 s
  • Apple M14 motion
  • 6 GB
  • LPDDR4X
Smart TV Features
  • 12MP + 12MP + 12MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 512 GB
  • NVMe
  • No
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apple Videos

View all
iPhone SE 4 the game changer
iPhone SE 4 the game changer; What are the NEW features?
22 Apr 2023
Know iPhone 14 Pro hidden features users must try.
iPhone 14 Pro tips and tricks: Hidden features you MUST try
24 Feb 2023
iPhone
5 Phones To Buy For Gifting: iPhone 13 mini, Samsung Galaxy S22, Google Pixel 6a, more
27 Jan 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Apple Iphone 12 Pro 512gb