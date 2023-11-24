Icon

Black Friday 2023: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to Samsung Galaxy A54, check top offers

Planning to purchase a new smartphone on this Black Friday 2023 sale season? Explore the unbeatable deals on premium models from Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to Samsung Galaxy A54 5G.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 24 2023, 17:37 IST
Grab amazing Black Friday 2023 deals on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and more. (Samsung)

Get ready for incredible Samsung deals this Black Friday - they're everywhere! Black Friday has kicked off with retailers slashing prices across all segments and that applies to Best Buy's early sale. From smartphones to tablets, audio gear, and more, Samsung's discounts are giving big-box stores a run for their money. Early Black Friday shoppers can snag not only straightforward product discounts but also extra incentives like trade-in perks and freebies. If you're eyeing a new phone, check out these top deals on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and more during the Black Friday 2023 sale :

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Amazon has a stellar deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, now available at only $799.99, down from $1,000. That's a $200 discount, matching the all-time low. Upgrade to the 512GB version for $919.99, also $200 off the usual $1,120.

2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Following the foldable discounts, Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy S23 at an unbeatable $899.99, down from $1,200. This $300 discount beats previous deals by $100, hitting an all-time low.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

3. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Grab Samsung's budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy S23 FE at its best price ever – just $400 for the 128GB model. The 256GB option is also on sale at $510, but the savings on the lower storage option are too good to pass up.

4. Samsung Galaxy S23

Join the Black Friday festivities with a remarkable $300 discount on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Both Amazon and Best Buy are offering this deal on the 256GB and 512GB options for a limited time. It is now available at $699.99 on Amazon. 

5. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

For excellent value, check out the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G during Black Friday 2023 sale. With a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz display, a 5 nm Exynos 1380 SoC, and impressive cameras, the 6GB/128GB variant is available at just $324.99 on Amazon. Don't miss out on this steal deal.

Don't forget, the Samsung Shop app could unlock even more discounts, making this Black Friday the perfect time to upgrade your tech game!

First Published Date: 24 Nov, 17:37 IST
