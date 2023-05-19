Blockbuster deal! Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price drops to new LOW

Amazon is back with another sale "Blockbuster Value Days" starting today, May 19. The sale comes as a great opportunity for smartphone buyers to nab premium devices at an extremely reasonable price. Among the plethora of tempting deals, Amazon has slashed prices on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, allowing huge savings on this premium smartphone. You can get the Galaxy S22 Ultra for less than Rs. 70000 with this enticing Amazon deal. But you must be wondering if you should buy Galaxy S22 Ultra after a year of its launch, that too when Samsung has unveiled its latest Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra?

Then know that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is still an amazing option for premium smartphone seekers. It boasts a 6.8-inch AMOLED 2X Display, an S Pen, and runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Capture stunning photos with its 108MP wide-angle camera, dual 10MP telephoto lenses, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and Space Zoom with 3x and 10x Dual Optical Zoom. If you seek a premium smartphone with exceptional performance and photography capabilities, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is an excellent choice. Interested in saving big on this device? Explore this stunning Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deal now.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price cut

According to Amazon's listing, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available at a retail price of Rs. 131999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. However, the e-commerce website is currently offering a whopping discount of 28 percent in India for this premium Galaxy smartphone. This means you can now purchase the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at just Rs. 94999.

Bank Offers: Moreover, you can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1500 on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit card EMI transactions on a min purchase value of Rs. 5000

Exchange deal: But that's not all! If you have an old smartphone to trade-in, you can receive a substantial discount of up to Rs. 30700, subject to meeting the trade-in deal conditions. Therefore, it's crucial to verify the exchange value before placing your order. However, you can still get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for just Rs. 62799, taking into account the price cut and exchange deal.