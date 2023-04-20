BONANZA! Google Pixel 7 price plunges to 20460 from 59999, plus FREEBIES

The Google Pixel 7, the latest flagship phone from Google, boasts several notable upgrades and refinements over its predecessor, the Google Pixel 6 series, all at the cost of Rs. 59,999. Its standout features include a cleaner stock Android experience, the new Tensor G2 chipset, and impressive camera performance. However, if you're concerned about the high price tag, there's good news -- you can now purchase the Google Pixel 7 for less than Rs. 25000 on Amazon. Read on for more information about this incredible Google Pixel 7 deal.

Google Pixel 7 price cut

As per the price listing of Amazon, Google Pixel 7 has an MRP of Rs. 59999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. However, it is the combination of a massive price cut, bank offers, and exchange deal that can make the deal interesting for you. As Amazon has a flat discount of 24 percent which takes down the price to just Rs. 45710. Plus, a 5 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions.

On top of it, you can find an extra discount of up to Rs. 25000 while exchanging an old phone. By taking advantage of both the exchange offer and card offers, you can easily get the Pixel 7 for only Rs. 20460. However, it's important to keep in mind that the maximum discount available of an exchange offer worth Rs. 25000 may vary depending on the brand and model of the phone you trade-in.

Apart from these, Amazon is also offering a six months free Spotify Premium subscription with the purchase of Google Pixel 7.

Google Pixel 7: Why you should buy it

There are many reasons! One of these is the new Tensor G2 chip, which promises faster Voice assistance: live translation, Google Assistant, and voice typing. Second, better cameras with some added features such as macro mode and Face Unblur feature. Also, the Google Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch 90Hz FHD AMOLED display.